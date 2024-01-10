en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Chesterton to Implement Four-Way Stop at Broadway and Jackson Blvd Intersection

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Chesterton to Implement Four-Way Stop at Broadway and Jackson Blvd Intersection

In a significant move to enhance road safety, the Town of Chesterton has confirmed that the intersection of Broadway and Jackson Blvd will be upgraded from a two-way stop to a four-way stop. The change, which is set to go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, follows a detailed engineering study conducted in the fall of the previous year. The study, which meticulously scrutinized the accident history at this location, provided compelling evidence in favor of the change.

Unanimous Approval for Traffic Safety Measures

The Police Commission first gave its approval for the four-way stop at its meeting on December 14. This endorsement was later followed by a unanimous vote from the Town Council on December 26 to authorize the conversion. The decision is a testament to the commitment of Chesterton’s authorities to prioritize road safety, acknowledging the intersection’s troubling crash history.

Implementation of New Safety Features

As part of the transformation, stop signs featuring LED flashing lights will be installed on Broadway’s east- and westbound directions at Jackson Blvd. The new signs aim to ensure maximum visibility, especially during the night and in adverse weather conditions. Similarly, 24-inch white stop bars will be painted on all intersection approaches to improve stop-line visibility and compliance. Warning signs stating ‘STOP AHEAD’ will also be placed as an early alert for drivers approaching the intersection.

‘Piano Key’ Crosswalks to Replace Old Markings

In a further commitment to pedestrian safety, the existing crosswalks at the intersection will be overhauled and replaced with new ‘piano key’ crosswalk markings. These high-visibility crosswalk designs are known to significantly improve pedestrian safety by making crossing zones more conspicuous to approaching traffic. To ensure that motorists are aware of the imminent changes to the traffic pattern, flashing message boards were erected on Broadway’s east- and westbound lanes on January 3.

0
Safety Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
8 mins ago
InterCity 125 Trains Under Scrutiny Amid Safety Concerns
The iconic InterCity 125 trains – pivotal in British rail history since 1976 – are under scrutiny following safety concerns raised by the train drivers’ union, ASLEF. Labelling these trains as “death traps”, ASLEF’s outcry was triggered by a recent accident where a High Speed Train (HST), also known as InterCity 125, collided with a
InterCity 125 Trains Under Scrutiny Amid Safety Concerns
Severe Snow Storm Disrupts Midwest, Stranding Drivers and Overwhelming Tow Services
2 hours ago
Severe Snow Storm Disrupts Midwest, Stranding Drivers and Overwhelming Tow Services
ADT Warns of Google Street View Risks, Offers Home Security Tips
2 hours ago
ADT Warns of Google Street View Risks, Offers Home Security Tips
Severe Weather Forces Diversion of Vice President's Plane Amidst National Crisis
17 mins ago
Severe Weather Forces Diversion of Vice President's Plane Amidst National Crisis
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Norwich Woman Gemma Nicholls
19 mins ago
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Norwich Woman Gemma Nicholls
Alaska Airlines Flight Incident: Unexplained Fuselage Hole Raises Safety Concerns
23 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Flight Incident: Unexplained Fuselage Hole Raises Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
15 seconds
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
43 seconds
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
1 min
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
3 mins
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
4 mins
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
5 mins
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
Singapore MFA Clarifies Policy on Personal Items in Diplomatic Bags Following Legal Charge
5 mins
Singapore MFA Clarifies Policy on Personal Items in Diplomatic Bags Following Legal Charge
Rossendale Doctor Struck Off Medical Register Following Multiple Clinical Failings
6 mins
Rossendale Doctor Struck Off Medical Register Following Multiple Clinical Failings
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
6 mins
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
59 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app