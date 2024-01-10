Chesterton to Implement Four-Way Stop at Broadway and Jackson Blvd Intersection

In a significant move to enhance road safety, the Town of Chesterton has confirmed that the intersection of Broadway and Jackson Blvd will be upgraded from a two-way stop to a four-way stop. The change, which is set to go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, follows a detailed engineering study conducted in the fall of the previous year. The study, which meticulously scrutinized the accident history at this location, provided compelling evidence in favor of the change.

Unanimous Approval for Traffic Safety Measures

The Police Commission first gave its approval for the four-way stop at its meeting on December 14. This endorsement was later followed by a unanimous vote from the Town Council on December 26 to authorize the conversion. The decision is a testament to the commitment of Chesterton’s authorities to prioritize road safety, acknowledging the intersection’s troubling crash history.

Implementation of New Safety Features

As part of the transformation, stop signs featuring LED flashing lights will be installed on Broadway’s east- and westbound directions at Jackson Blvd. The new signs aim to ensure maximum visibility, especially during the night and in adverse weather conditions. Similarly, 24-inch white stop bars will be painted on all intersection approaches to improve stop-line visibility and compliance. Warning signs stating ‘STOP AHEAD’ will also be placed as an early alert for drivers approaching the intersection.

‘Piano Key’ Crosswalks to Replace Old Markings

In a further commitment to pedestrian safety, the existing crosswalks at the intersection will be overhauled and replaced with new ‘piano key’ crosswalk markings. These high-visibility crosswalk designs are known to significantly improve pedestrian safety by making crossing zones more conspicuous to approaching traffic. To ensure that motorists are aware of the imminent changes to the traffic pattern, flashing message boards were erected on Broadway’s east- and westbound lanes on January 3.