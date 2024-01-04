en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cherokee Nation Joins HUD’s Section 184 Program to Support Skilled Workers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Cherokee Nation Joins HUD’s Section 184 Program to Support Skilled Workers

In a noteworthy development, the Cherokee Nation has become an integral part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 184 Skilled Workers Demonstration Program. By participating in this initiative, the Cherokee Nation seeks to build rental housing units for skilled professionals in Cherokee communities. This strategic move is aimed at attracting and retaining qualified personnel in vital sectors such as law enforcement, healthcare, education, and culinary arts.

Collaborative Efforts to Address Housing Needs

The Cherokee Nation is collaborating with the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses to meet the housing needs and tackle recruitment challenges for essential positions. The program is designed to provide housing to Cherokee citizen employees, citizens of other tribal nations, and non-Indians, provided there is at least one skilled worker in the household.

Initial Focus and Future Expansion

The program is initially focusing on Ochelata, Oklahoma, where there is a demand for 30 skilled labor positions. However, the project has the potential to expand to other areas if successful. To support their broader workforce development goals, the Cherokee Nation plans to apply for additional Section 184 funding to enable the creation of more rental units.

Empowering Native American and Alaskan Communities

The HUD Section 184 Program, which is now expanding, is set to provide more opportunities for Native American and Alaskan Native communities to access mortgage financing. The program aims to enhance homeownership and economic development in tribal areas by offering loan guarantees for eligible borrowers. This expansion is expected to help more individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership, thereby strengthening tribal economies.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
William Erbey Returns to Lead Altisource Asset Management Corp.
William Erbey, the visionary founder of Ocwen Financial Corp., is making a notable return to the corporate stage, assuming the role of CEO and Chairman of Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC). This appointment reestablishes a leadership position he held from March 2012 to January 2015 and follows the departure of interim CEO Danya Sawyer earlier
William Erbey Returns to Lead Altisource Asset Management Corp.
Impending Layoffs at Safariland's GH Armor Systems: A Storm Brewing in Dover
1 min ago
Impending Layoffs at Safariland's GH Armor Systems: A Storm Brewing in Dover
Laser Ing: A Croatian Family-Owned Success Story in Metalworking
2 mins ago
Laser Ing: A Croatian Family-Owned Success Story in Metalworking
Stock Market Tumbles Amid Economic Uncertainties; Tech Giants and Cryptocurrencies Suffer Losses
50 seconds ago
Stock Market Tumbles Amid Economic Uncertainties; Tech Giants and Cryptocurrencies Suffer Losses
Coles' Automated Security Gates Stir Safety Concerns Among Customers
59 seconds ago
Coles' Automated Security Gates Stir Safety Concerns Among Customers
Nanalysis Grants 475,000 RSUs to Directors, Continues Innovation in NMR Spectroscopy
1 min ago
Nanalysis Grants 475,000 RSUs to Directors, Continues Innovation in NMR Spectroscopy
Latest Headlines
World News
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
32 seconds
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
35 seconds
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
2 mins
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
2 mins
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
2 mins
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
2 mins
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
3 mins
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
3 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
4 mins
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app