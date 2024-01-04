Cherokee Nation Joins HUD’s Section 184 Program to Support Skilled Workers

In a noteworthy development, the Cherokee Nation has become an integral part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 184 Skilled Workers Demonstration Program. By participating in this initiative, the Cherokee Nation seeks to build rental housing units for skilled professionals in Cherokee communities. This strategic move is aimed at attracting and retaining qualified personnel in vital sectors such as law enforcement, healthcare, education, and culinary arts.

Collaborative Efforts to Address Housing Needs

The Cherokee Nation is collaborating with the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses to meet the housing needs and tackle recruitment challenges for essential positions. The program is designed to provide housing to Cherokee citizen employees, citizens of other tribal nations, and non-Indians, provided there is at least one skilled worker in the household.

Initial Focus and Future Expansion

The program is initially focusing on Ochelata, Oklahoma, where there is a demand for 30 skilled labor positions. However, the project has the potential to expand to other areas if successful. To support their broader workforce development goals, the Cherokee Nation plans to apply for additional Section 184 funding to enable the creation of more rental units.

Empowering Native American and Alaskan Communities

The HUD Section 184 Program, which is now expanding, is set to provide more opportunities for Native American and Alaskan Native communities to access mortgage financing. The program aims to enhance homeownership and economic development in tribal areas by offering loan guarantees for eligible borrowers. This expansion is expected to help more individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership, thereby strengthening tribal economies.