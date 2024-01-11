en English
Economy

Cherokee County School Board: A Beacon of Fiscal Responsibility and Community Support

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
At the pinnacle of the recent Cherokee County School Board meeting, Superintendent Mike Welsh welcomed Mr. Russell Jacoway to present his yearly Cenergistic report. Jacoway, a stalwart in his role for nearly a decade, spotlighted the remarkable feat of saving the school system a whopping $3 million. This saving was achieved through comprehensive strategies in slashing costs across varied areas. He further ambitiously set a fresh target of accomplishing $4 million in savings.

Appreciation for Persistent Efforts

The Council expressed sincere gratitude for Jacoway’s unwavering leadership and collaborative work. His efforts have significantly contributed to the school system’s financial stability, allowing for more resources to be directed towards educational endeavors.

Supporting Military Families and Career Education

Demonstrating their commitment to the community, the Council passed a resolution in support of military families through the Purple Star Program. This resolution is a testament to the community’s recognition and support for the sacrifices made by military families. In addition, the Council proclaimed February 2024 as Career and Technical Education Month. This initiative aims to inspire students to explore various career paths and equip them with the necessary skills for the future.

Progressive Decisions and Approvals

The Council approved an agreement to mend roofs at CCCTC schools and external agreements for the 21st CCLC with Centre Middle School. CES Lawn Care was selected to service Centre Elementary, and agreements with the Cherokee County Children’s Advocacy Center and the demolition of the former Dee Day School were confirmed. The Council also sanctioned out-of-state travel for Sand Rock School to Lexington, Kentucky, broadening the students’ exposure and learning opportunities.

Superintendent Welsh lauded the schools’ achievements and recognized January as School Board Recognition Month, applauding the Board’s tireless efforts. The next meeting has been scheduled for Valentine’s Day, marking another day of decisions and developments in the educational landscape.

Economy Education United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

