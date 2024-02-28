Cher Wins Partial Victory in $1M Royalty Lawsuit Against Sonny Bono's Widow

In a significant legal battle over music royalties, Cher has achieved a partial victory against Mary Bono, the widow of Sonny Bono. This tentative ruling by a Los Angeles federal judge marks a pivotal moment in the dispute over $1 million in royalties from the iconic Sonny & Cher songs. The legal contention underscores the complexities of copyright and royalty agreements post-divorce, spotlighting the enduring legacy of the famed duo's music and its financial implications.

Royalty Rights at the Heart of Lawsuit

At the core of the lawsuit is Cher's claim that Sonny Bono's estate, managed by Mary Bono, has improperly attempted to terminate her rights to royalties from classic hits such as 'I Got You Babe' and 'The Beat Goes On.' This move by the Bono Collection Trust in 2016, sending termination notices to music publishers, was contested by Cher. She argues these actions were also aimed at diminishing her entitled royalties, a claim Mary Bono has countered by invoking the federal Copyright Act that could potentially nullify Cher's rights based on their 1978 divorce settlement.

A Legacy Beyond Music

The lawsuit not only revisits the financial arrangements between Cher and Sonny Bono post-divorce but also highlights their significant contributions to music and television. The duo, married in 1964 and later performing as Sonny & Cher, rose to fame with their music and the 'The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.' While their partnership waned in the mid-1970s, both achieved remarkable success independently. Sonny Bono's transition into politics and Cher's acclaim in film underscore the diverse talents of the pair. The recent legal developments add another chapter to their storied legacy.

Implications of the Tentative Ruling

This tentative ruling by U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt, which partially favors Cher, sets the stage for further legal proceedings and negotiations. It underscores the enduring complexity and significance of Cher and Sonny Bono's professional and personal relationship, even decades after their separation. The final outcome of this case could have broader implications for copyright and royalty laws, particularly concerning agreements made during divorce settlements in the entertainment industry.

As the legal battle unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the intricate relationships between artists, their creations, and the legacy they leave behind. The resolution of this dispute will likely offer valuable insights into copyright law, while also reaffirming the lasting influence of Sonny & Cher's contributions to music and popular culture.