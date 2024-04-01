Cher Honored for Social Justice, Celebrates with BF Alexander Edwards at EJN Awards, LA

At the heart of Los Angeles, pop icon Cher and her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards painted the town red as they attended the third annual Equal Justice Now Awards. The ceremony, orchestrated by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, saw Cher receiving the prestigious icon award for her significant contributions to social justice, highlighting her as not just a musical legend but a fervent advocate for equality.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Support

Friday night at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott was a glittering affair, with Cher, donned in a sparkling black blazer, and Edwards, in a sleek black blazer and white satin shirt, walking the carpet arm in arm. Their appearance not only served as a strong message of support for the cause but also marked one of the couple's many public outings since their relationship began nearly a year and five months ago. Their presence was a testament to their solidarity with the event's mission, celebrating individuals who have made strides in the fight for justice and equality.

Award Night Highlights

Advertisment

Among the attendees were several notable figures, including Rob Bonta, George Clinton, and Jasmine Crockett, who were also honored for their dedication to social justice. Cher's reception of the icon award was a standout moment of the night, with footage shared by Equal Justice Now showcasing her proud acceptance of the honor. The event underscored the importance of recognizing efforts in the realm of justice and equality, with Cher's accolade highlighting her multifaceted impact beyond the entertainment industry.

Cher and Edwards: A Modern Love Story

The story of Cher and Alexander Edwards is one marked by unexpected turns. Meeting at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, their relationship quickly blossomed, with Cher openly discussing the age difference between them and emphasizing the genuine connection they share. Despite facing challenges and rumors of a breakup in May 2023, the couple has been seen together at various high-profile events, showcasing their ongoing bond and mutual support. Cher's remarks about Edwards, describing him as special and emphasizing the joy and laughter he brings into her life, reflect a relationship built on mutual respect and affection.

As the night drew to a close, the significance of the event and Cher's award transcended mere celebration, signaling a continued commitment to the cause of justice and equality. Cher's recognition at the Equal Justice Now Awards not only honors her legacy as an artist but also as a staunch advocate for social justice, inspiring others to contribute to the fight for a more equitable world. The story of Cher and Edwards, with its mix of glamour and depth, encapsulates the spirit of resilience and the power of love to transcend differences, making the evening a memorable one for all in attendance.