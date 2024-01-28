Cheney Calls Out Stefanik Over Deleted Statement on Capitol Attack

Former No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney has once again stirred the conversation surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, drawing attention to a statement by Rep. Elise Stefanik that has since been erased from her website. Using the platform X, Cheney shared a link to Stefanik's initial declaration, which denounced the Jan. 6 violence as 'anti-American' and demanded the culprits be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law.

Stefanik's Shifted Stance

Stefanik's perspective on the rioters has notably changed, as evidenced in her remarks on NBC's 'Meet the Press.' Here, she voiced concerns about the treatment of 'Jan. 6 hostages,' a stark contrast from her earlier firm denunciation of the event. This marked shift in rhetoric has not gone unnoticed.

Cheney, a significant figure in the investigation of the Capitol attack, and a vocal critic of former President Trump and his allies, labeled Stefanik a 'total crackpot.' She slammed Stefanik's altered stance as 'disgraceful' and 'outrageous,' reinforcing the divisive narrative within the Republican Party. Her action highlighted the contentious issue of the Capitol riot and the ever-evolving narratives regarding it.

Deleted Statement Raises Eyebrows

Stefanik's deleted statement, which now leads to an error message on her website, has added fuel to the fire. This deletion and the morphing of her stand on the Jan. 6 violence have sparked renewed discussion and critique. The vanishing of Stefanik's press releases from her congressional site further underscores the transformation in her stance over time.