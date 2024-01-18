Chemeketa Community College Nets $2.2 Million Grant for Rural Education Enhancement

In a significant stride for rural education, Chemeketa Community College has been awarded a $2.2 million Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) grant. The purpose of the grant is to broaden educational avenues for rural high school students in Marion, Polk, and Yamhill counties beginning January 1.

Boosting Dual-Enrollment Programs

The grant is set to enhance dual-enrollment programs, permitting high school students to accrue college credits while still enrolled in high school. The average cost for these courses circles around $30, a fee often borne by school districts, rendering it free for students. This presents a significant opportunity for students to kickstart their higher education journey without the burden of added financial strain.

Supporting Technology and Advising

In addition to bolstering dual-enrollment, the grant will also facilitate technological advancements, transition advising, and professional development for teachers. It aims to fortify existing partnerships, such as with the Juntos program, which provides assistance to Latinx students, and to amplify bi-lingual advising services. These measures will play a crucial role in equipping students with necessary tools and resources, fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment.

The Impact on Community

Chemeketa President and CEO Jessica Howard expressed her enthusiasm about the grant's potential to fortify community partnerships and enhance the region's future. Echoing her sentiments, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley underscored the grant's significance in extending access to higher education, particularly for those from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds. The initiative is poised to not only uplift Oregon's economy and communities but also empower students with the resources to flourish.