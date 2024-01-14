en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour

Chelsea Handler, the celebrated comedian, and television host, brought a wave of delight to her Instagram followers as she introduced her new rescue dog, Doug, a full-bodied chow chow. Handler, known for her sharp wit and humor, fondly described Doug as embodying her ‘favorite body type. FULL-BODIED,’ and added that he had already earned the privilege of sharing her bed on their first night together.

Chelsea Handler Introduces ‘Full Bodied’ Rescue Dog Doug

The announcement came just before Handler was to host the Critics Choice Awards. This would be Handler’s second consecutive year hosting the awards show, a role she has embraced enthusiastically. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Handler’s anticipation for the upcoming event, where she shared her enjoyment of hosting the previous year and the prospect of good-naturedly poking fun at the actors and mingling with them over drinks post-event.

Handler’s Enthusiasm for Hosting Critics Choice Awards

Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Awards, expressed his excitement for Handler’s return as host. This news was accompanied by the announcement of Handler’s upcoming ‘Little Big B***’ standup tour. The tour is set to kick off in Edmonton, Alberta on January 19th, and continue across the United States before concluding in Verona, New York, on May 26th. The tour will then move to Australia and New Zealand, with the final performance slated for July 13th in Sydney.

‘Little Big B***’ Standup Tour

While juggling her hosting duties and planning her tour, Handler has managed to make room for the newest member of her family, Doug. Her Instagram post showcased adorable photos of her new pet, capturing the joy of their budding relationship. Handler’s love for her new furry friend and her excitement for her upcoming professional engagements are both evident, making her a figure to watch in the coming months.

0
Pets United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
2 hours ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
On a frosty Saturday afternoon, a peaceful walk turned into a life-threatening situation for two individuals and their dog in West Kelowna. The trio found themselves plunged into the icy waters of Okanagan Lake at Kalamoir Regional Park, a mere 100 meters from the safety of the shore near the 4000 block of Collens Hill
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
Top Eight Pet Grooming Establishments in the Philippines
3 hours ago
Top Eight Pet Grooming Establishments in the Philippines
Unusual Court Case Unfolds as Seven Fight for Ownership of 'Family Pet'
3 hours ago
Unusual Court Case Unfolds as Seven Fight for Ownership of 'Family Pet'
Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules
2 hours ago
Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules
'The Bachelor's' Jimmy Nicholson Reveals Unusual Cat Grooming Technique
3 hours ago
'The Bachelor's' Jimmy Nicholson Reveals Unusual Cat Grooming Technique
Abandoned Pregnant Dog Phoebe Finds Hope in Foster Care
3 hours ago
Abandoned Pregnant Dog Phoebe Finds Hope in Foster Care
Latest Headlines
World News
Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open
12 seconds
Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open
Disqualification of Goczałs from Dakar Rally Stirs Controversy
18 seconds
Disqualification of Goczałs from Dakar Rally Stirs Controversy
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
19 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
Asian Cup Controversy: Disallowed Goal Sparks Debate Over Alleged Bias Against China
34 seconds
Asian Cup Controversy: Disallowed Goal Sparks Debate Over Alleged Bias Against China
Controversy Erupts as India's Central Government Revamps EPFO's Central Board
2 mins
Controversy Erupts as India's Central Government Revamps EPFO's Central Board
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
3 mins
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
4 mins
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
5 mins
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
7 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
19 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
24 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
28 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app