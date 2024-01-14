Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour

Chelsea Handler, the celebrated comedian, and television host, brought a wave of delight to her Instagram followers as she introduced her new rescue dog, Doug, a full-bodied chow chow. Handler, known for her sharp wit and humor, fondly described Doug as embodying her ‘favorite body type. FULL-BODIED,’ and added that he had already earned the privilege of sharing her bed on their first night together.

Chelsea Handler Introduces ‘Full Bodied’ Rescue Dog Doug

The announcement came just before Handler was to host the Critics Choice Awards. This would be Handler’s second consecutive year hosting the awards show, a role she has embraced enthusiastically. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Handler’s anticipation for the upcoming event, where she shared her enjoyment of hosting the previous year and the prospect of good-naturedly poking fun at the actors and mingling with them over drinks post-event.

Handler’s Enthusiasm for Hosting Critics Choice Awards

Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Awards, expressed his excitement for Handler’s return as host. This news was accompanied by the announcement of Handler’s upcoming ‘Little Big B***’ standup tour. The tour is set to kick off in Edmonton, Alberta on January 19th, and continue across the United States before concluding in Verona, New York, on May 26th. The tour will then move to Australia and New Zealand, with the final performance slated for July 13th in Sydney.

‘Little Big B***’ Standup Tour

While juggling her hosting duties and planning her tour, Handler has managed to make room for the newest member of her family, Doug. Her Instagram post showcased adorable photos of her new pet, capturing the joy of their budding relationship. Handler’s love for her new furry friend and her excitement for her upcoming professional engagements are both evident, making her a figure to watch in the coming months.