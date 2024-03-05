Chef Malik Cantu Elevates Culinary Experience at Shodo with Innovative Dishes and Cocktails

Introducing a culinary revolution in the heart of the city, Shodo, under the creative guidance of Chef Malik Cantu, unveils a menu that blends traditional Japanese techniques with contemporary flavors. Having honed his skills at Knife Steakhouse and Harwood Hospitality, Chef Cantu's journey from Chef de Partie to Executive Chef has culminated in a gastronomic experience that promises to captivate the taste buds of food enthusiasts.

Innovative Menu Offerings

At Shodo, guests are treated to a diverse range of dishes that showcase Chef Cantu's innovative approach to Japanese cuisine. Highlights include the Giant Sea Scallops served with yuzu beurre blanc and emberred edamame, and the Hanger Steak featuring Akaushi hanger and king trumpet mushroom. Not to be missed is the Shodo Big Rib, adorned with Japanese stick sauce and cilantro, alongside the uniquely crafted Kinoko Bucatini with mushrooms and furikake. Seafood lovers will delight in the Atlantic Salmon accompanied by Japanese curry, while the Duck with plum sauce offers a sumptuous choice for poultry enthusiasts. For a fusion twist, the Katsuobushi Fettuccini combines onsen egg with bonito flakes, creating a memorable dining experience.

Signature Cocktails and Sake Selection

Complementing the exquisite menu, Shodo's cocktail program infuses traditional Japanese flavors into its creations. Signature drinks such as The Moon and The Sun, featuring Mathilde pear liqueur, and the Japanese Espresso Martini, blend cultural authenticity with modern mixology. The Ichigo Shishito and Green Eyes cocktails offer refreshing choices for patrons. To enhance the dining experience, an extensive selection of sake and Japanese whiskey is available, alongside a broad wine list, catering to diverse palates.

An Authentic Ambiance

Spanning 4,000 square feet, Shodo's interior design pays homage to samurai culture, with artwork and thematic elements reflecting ancient traditions. The main dining area accommodates 60 guests, with additional seating at the bar and sushi bar. For an intimate dining experience, the omakase room offers curated coursed dinners for up to 12 guests, and a private dining room is available for larger gatherings. Embracing the essence of Japanese aesthetics, the space is adorned with a striking snow monkey mural, adding a touch of cultural significance to the ambiance.

As Shodo opens its doors for happy hour and dinner, guests are invited to embark on a culinary journey that transcends the ordinary. For reservations, contact 214-764-2961 or book through Resy, and prepare to immerse yourself in a world where traditional Japanese cuisine meets contemporary innovation.