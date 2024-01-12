en English
Business

Cheddar News: The Rise and Fall of a Financial News Network

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Cheddar News: The Rise and Fall of a Financial News Network

Once a bright beacon in the world of financial news broadcasting, Cheddar News’ light has significantly dimmed. Founded in 2016 by Jon Steinberg, the network emerged with an ambitious vision to become the “CNBC for millennials.” Initially, Cheddar News appeared to be making impressive strides towards this goal, securing spots on cable lineups and gas station screens. Their success was further cemented in 2019 when Altice USA acquired the network for a whopping $200 million.

Dwindling Fortunes

However, the tide began to turn for Cheddar News in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic delivered a crushing blow to the advertising business, leading to a workforce reduction of at least 30%. This marked the beginning of the network’s decline. By the time Archetype acquired Cheddar News in December, only a few dozen editorial staff remained. False hopes of job security were quickly dashed as employees were furloughed shortly after signing new contracts.

A ‘Zombie Channel’

Today, Cheddar News stands as a shadow of its former self. Described as a ‘zombie channel’, only one live news show remains in production, and original reporting has ceased. The once bustling offices at One State Street are now a ghost town, filled with the echoes of the network’s former vibrancy.

Bleak Future

The future of Cheddar News under Archetype’s vision appears grim. Further staff reductions are anticipated, and the network’s survival hangs in the balance. The once ambitious ‘CNBC for millennials’ now faces the very real possibility of fading into obscurity, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape of financial news broadcasting.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
