Cheddar News Sold to Archetype in Strategic Acquisition

Altice USA, the former parent company of Cheddar News, a financial news streaming service, has sold the network to Archetype. The media company, owned by private equity firm Regent LP, is known for owning various media brands, including military-centric publications like Army Times and Defense News, as well as lifestyle magazine Sunset Magazine. The terms of the deal, while undisclosed, are believed to include potential future payments to Altice USA if Cheddar achieves certain performance benchmarks, possibly amounting to around $50 million.

Cheddar News: A Millennial News Revolution

Cheddar, launched in 2016 by Jon Steinberg, set out to change the way millennials engaged with television news. Notably starting with a broadcast from an iPhone, Cheddar quickly gained traction for its unique and accessible approach to news. In 2019, Altice USA acquired the network for $200 million, and under their tenure, Cheddar’s distribution expanded, attracting new viewers with its distinctive content.

A New Chapter with Archetype

Altice USA’s decision to sell Cheddar to Archetype aims to elevate the network further, allowing Altice to focus on its other ventures. Archetype expressed enthusiasm about expanding Cheddar’s reach, positioning it as an independent voice for informed and engaged audiences. The media company, backed by Regent LP, also oversees other brands like Military Times, Defense News, and Sunset Magazine, adding Cheddar to its diverse portfolio.

The Intricate Financial Details

Though the exact financial details of the sale remain confidential, it is known that the deal includes an ‘earn out’ arrangement. This allows Altice USA to collect future earnings if Cheddar meets specific performance targets. This strategic move by Altice USA not only secures potential future revenue but also ensures Cheddar’s continued success under the new ownership of Archetype.