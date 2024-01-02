en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Check City’s Warm Hearts Coat Drive: A Beacon of Warmth for The Homeless

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Check City’s Warm Hearts Coat Drive: A Beacon of Warmth for The Homeless

The annual Warm Hearts Coat Drive, spearheaded by Check City, has once again marked a triumphant conclusion. Over 3,000 coats and other pieces of warm clothing have been donated to The Road Home, a dedicated service provider for the homeless. The drive ran from November 20 to December 22, securing new and gently used winter jackets, scarves, gloves, and hats in an outpouring of generosity from Check City’s employees and customers.

Generous Contributions Lead to Success

The triumph of the drive is attributed to the altruistic contributions of Check City’s employees and customers. One customer, in particular, stood out with their notable donation of over 100 hand-knitted hats and beanies. This wave of generosity has ensured that thousands of individuals facing homelessness will be able to shield themselves from the harsh winter weather.

Check City’s Commitment to Community Service

The Warm Hearts Coat Drive is not a stand-alone act of kindness but a part of Check City‘s broader commitment to community service. The company, known primarily for its financial services, has a rich 30-year history of engaging in community outreach programs. The drive is a testament to Check City’s ethos of corporate social responsibility, reflecting their dedication to serving their community beyond their business operations.

Keeping Up with Check City’s Outreach Initiatives

For those interested in following Check City’s ongoing community service initiatives, the company maintains active social media channels and a dedicated community outreach webpage. These platforms provide timely updates on future events and initiatives, inviting more individuals to participate and contribute to these socially impactful projects.

0
Social Issues United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Historic Milestone: Rasheen 'Roc' Williams Becomes First Afro/Latino Fire Commissioner in Brentwood

By Safak Costu

The White Buffalo Calf Women's Society: A Pivotal Force Against Domestic Violence

By BNN Correspondents

San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz Secures Restraining Order Against ESSJ Times Owner Amid LGBTQ Hate Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

San Jose Councilmember Files Restraining Order Over Anti-LGBTQ Posts ...
@Courts & Law · 18 mins
San Jose Councilmember Files Restraining Order Over Anti-LGBTQ Posts ...
heart comment 0
Kate Middleton’s Hairstyle Sparks Debate and Highlights Royal Double Standards

By Olalekan Adigun

Kate Middleton's Hairstyle Sparks Debate and Highlights Royal Double Standards
Richmond County Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Four-Day Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Richmond County Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Four-Day Celebration
Durham’s Rising Homelessness: A Call for Comprehensive Solutions

By Momen Zellmi

Durham's Rising Homelessness: A Call for Comprehensive Solutions
Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?

By Olalekan Adigun

Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?
Latest Headlines
World News
James Reimer: A Journey from the Sharks to the Red Wings
30 seconds
James Reimer: A Journey from the Sharks to the Red Wings
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
3 mins
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
3 mins
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
3 mins
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
4 mins
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
4 mins
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
4 mins
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
4 mins
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
4 mins
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
54 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app