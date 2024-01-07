Chebeague Island Mourns the Loss of Beloved Community Member Ann Louise (Brown) Belesca

Born on April 19, 1935, in Boston, Massachusetts, Ann Louise (Brown) Belesca, a much-loved community member of Chebeague Island, breathed her last on December 30, 2023, at her home, encircled by her family. Her life’s journey from being the daughter of Frank and Mary Brown to becoming a treasured wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is a testament to her resilience and love.

A Life of Service

Ann’s marriage to Leo Belesca in 1958 marked the beginning of a new chapter. The couple moved with their four children from Massachusetts to New Hampshire before making Cousins Island and then Chebeague Island in Maine their home. The family expanded here, as did Ann’s heart for serving her community. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital for nearly three decades and extended her helping hand to other organizations such as the Cerebral Palsy Center. From teaching swimming to delivering Meals on Wheels and assisting schoolchildren at the library, Ann’s influence was both extensive and profound.

Religious Devotion and Community Involvement

Her Catholic faith was a significant pillar in her life. Ann initiated Catholic mass and services on Chebeague Island, often providing communion to residents at the Island Commons—a testament to her firm belief and commitment. She was also an active member of the Chebeague Island Historical Society, Ladies Aid, and the Island Commons.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Predeceased by her husband Leo, her sister Joan Ellen, and brother Frank, Ann leaves behind her sister Clare Moniz, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a community that adored her. A funeral liturgy for the beloved Ann is scheduled for January 13 at the Chebeague Community Church. The family has requested that instead of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Island Commons. Ann’s legacy of service and her warm, welcoming home, especially during Thanksgiving and summer seasons, will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.