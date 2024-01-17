Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy Begins Search for New Leadership

Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy, a beacon of academic excellence and community engagement, is once again in the throes of a leadership transition. The institution's president and CEO, Christian De La Oliva, has announced his resignation, effective from January 19, 2024. De La Oliva, who has been at the helm since July 1, 2023, has chosen to keep the reasons for his departure private.

Steadfast Commitment to Excellence

Despite the unexpected news, the school's attorney, Richard Orona, confirmed De La Oliva's resignation and assured that the school board remains unwavering in its commitment to uphold the institution's standards of academic excellence and community engagement. The board is prepared to navigate this transition period tactfully, ensuring minimal disruption to the students and the school's operations.

A Legacy of Leadership

De La Oliva's tenure at Chavez Huerta followed the resignation of his predecessor, Hal Stevens, who vacated the position in September 2022 after a brief four-month stint. With over two decades of educational experience, De La Oliva brought a wealth of knowledge and a vision for the academy's future. His priorities included enhancing student performance, bolstering teacher resources, addressing the issue of declining enrollment, and augmenting financial transparency.

Looking Forward

Under De La Oliva's guidance, Chavez Huerta made noticeable strides in its academic ratings between 2022 and 2023. As the school board embarks on the search for a new CEO, they seek an individual who can infuse the academy with a fresh perspective. The board remains steadfast in its commitment to the academy's early college program, which saw 42 seniors graduating with college credit in 2023.