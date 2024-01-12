en English
Business

Chatterhouse 2016 and Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique Gear Up for Big Move

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Chatterhouse 2016 and Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique Gear Up for Big Move

One of De Pere’s popular dining spots and a beloved boutique are preparing for a significant change. Chatterhouse 2016 and Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique, both owned by Kevin and Shannon Charles, are set to relocate from their current address at 614 George St. to the former premises of Ziggey’s Inn at 741 Hoffman Road.

Reason for Relocation

The decision to move was spurred by an unanticipated purchase offer for their current building. After serious contemplation, Kevin Charles decided to sell, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for both businesses.

Renovations & Innovations

The change of scenery comes with a host of improvements. The new venue will sport a larger bar, fresh flooring, and revamped lighting, while maintaining the original decor cherished by regular patrons. Kevin Charles plans to preserve the existing menu and staff, but he’s also considering shaking things up a bit by introducing lunch service—a departure from the current 3 p.m. opening time.

Benefits of the New Location

Concurrently, Shannon Charles’s boutique is offering a generous 30% discount on its inventory to facilitate the transition. While the exact reopening date for the boutique is still up in the air, Shannon is excited about the prospects offered by the new location. Its proximity to other boutiques and the promise of heavy traffic could prove beneficial for her business.

The last day of operation at the old location is set for January 20. Following renovations, Chatterhouse 2016 and Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique plan to reopen in mid-February, ready to serve their loyal patrons in a fresh, rejuvenated setting.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

