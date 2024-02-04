Chattanooga Zoo's Porcupine Newborn Awaits a Name: Community Invited to Participate

The Chattanooga Zoo, a cherished establishment in Tennessee, is celebrating the addition of two new members to its porcupine family. The staff have affectionately named one of the twins Nickel, and now, the zoo is extending an invitation to the local community to select a name for Nickel's sibling.

Naming Contest for New Porcupine Twin

Adding an engaging twist to this event, the naming of the second porcupine twin is to be decided through a contest. This contest is organized by none other than the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, the proud sponsor of the zoo's porcupine exhibit. To participate, you must submit your name suggestions before 5 p.m. on Monday. Participants can submit their entries through a form, conveniently available on the credit union's website at tvfcu.com.

Choosing the Winner

Post the submission deadline, the credit union employees will be tasked with shortlisting their five favorite names from the entries received. Afterwards, the final decision will be made through a public vote on social media. This process not only ensures community involvement but also maintains an unbiased approach to the selection process.

A Follow-up to the Successful Event of 2023

This naming contest follows in the footsteps of a similar event held in 2023, which saw a tremendous response from the community. Over 1,000 name suggestions were received for another porcupine member of the Prickles family, who now proudly goes by the name Dill. The zoo, in partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, is optimistic for a similar, if not better, response to this contest.