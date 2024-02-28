Chattanooga Mourns the Passing of Community Pillar Alexis 'Pam' Moore

Alexis Pamela 'Pam' Moore, a beacon of love and service in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has left an indelible mark on her community through her lifetime of dedication. Born on April 14, 1957, Pam's journey was one of compassion, marked by her significant contributions as a member of the World Restoration Center and her unwavering commitment to nurturing the young minds as a daycare attendant and later as a homemaker. Her legacy is a testament to the power of kindness and the profound impact one individual can have on their community.

Legacy of Love and Service

From her early days as a Howard High School graduate to her time at Trevecca Nazarene University, Pam's path was shaped by a deep commitment to service. Her dedication to the World Restoration Center, where she served in the treasury ministry and as a Sunday School teacher, reflected her spiritual devotion and her passion for supporting others. Beyond her official roles, Pam was known for her kindness, her love of cleanliness, and her ability to touch the lives of many with her warmth and generosity.

A Lasting Impact

Pam's legacy is carried on by her loving family, including her husband Dennis Moore, her children Donnie, Holly, and Dennis A. Moore, and her grandchildren Nylah and Carter Moore. Her influence extends beyond her immediate family, inspiring a community that will remember her for her compassion, her dedication to her faith, and her unwavering support of the young and old alike. Her life's work serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the difference one person can make through acts of love and service.

Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

Pam's life will be celebrated with a public viewing and funeral service, allowing those she touched to honor her memory and pay their respects. The interment at Highland Memorial Gardens will mark the final resting place of a woman whose life was a testament to the power of giving back to one's community. As arrangements proceed, the Chattanooga community and beyond are invited to reflect on Pam's enduring legacy and the lessons of kindness, service, and love she leaves behind.

In remembering Alexis Pamela 'Pam' Moore, we are reminded of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. Her life challenges us to consider how we, too, can contribute to our communities and make a lasting difference. Pam's story is not just one of loss but also a celebration of a life that was rich in love, service, and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.