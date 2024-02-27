Chattanooga Mourns the Loss of Dora Kaye McCallie Dorsett, Esteemed Business Manager

Dora Kaye McCallie Dorsett, a cherished community figure in Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away at the age of 78 on February 23, 2024. Her significant contributions through her 42-year tenure at Dooley Chemicals left a lasting impact, marking the end of an era for those who knew her well.

Legacy of a Community Pillar

Throughout her life, Dora demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her work and community. Her role as business manager at Dooley Chemicals was more than just a job; it was a testament to her dedication and excellence in contributing to the company's success. Her work ethic and leadership not only propelled the company forward but also inspired her colleagues. Dora's passing has left a void in the hearts of many, including her loving family, friends, and 'The Girls' - a close-knit group of friends who shared countless memories with her.

A Life Well-Lived

Dora's journey was marked by her resilience, kindness, and the love she had for her family. Survived by her daughter, sister, brothers, and several nieces and nephews, Dora's legacy is carried on through the lives she touched. Her family remembers her not only for her career achievements but also for her role as a pillar of strength and support. Predeceased by her parents and brother, Dora's memory is honored by those she leaves behind, reflecting on her life's impact and the joy she brought to their lives.

Remembering Dora

Her funeral arrangements, managed by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel, brought together those who knew Dora, offering them a chance to pay their respects and celebrate her life. The community's response to her passing underscores the deep respect and admiration held for Dora, a testament to her influence and the positive mark she left on Chattanooga. As friends and family gather to reminisce and honor her life, Dora's spirit continues to inspire, reminding us of the importance of community, dedication, and love.

Dora Kaye McCallie Dorsett's life journey, filled with professional achievements and personal milestones, reflects a legacy that will be cherished and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her contributions to Chattanooga and the lives she touched paint a picture of a life well-lived, leaving a lasting impression that will be honored for generations to come.