Chattanooga Institutions Announce Closures Amid Severe Winter Weather

Sweeping closures have been announced across the Chattanooga area as severe winter weather conditions grip the region. Educational institutions and government offices, including the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), Chattanooga State, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and Hamilton County Schools, have opted for a temporary shutdown as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff, and residents.

Advertisment

Winter Storm Warning Prompts Closures

Snow started to fall in downtown Chattanooga at around 9 a.m., followed by sleet in the afternoon. The northern areas were the hardest hit, receiving up to five inches of snow. The severity of the weather has led to hazardous road conditions, prompting the closures. All school activities and events have been canceled for the time being, with some institutions such as the Hamilton County General Government offices and courts also suspending their operations. For Hamilton County Schools, employees on a twelve-month contract are expected to work remotely.

Extension of Closures and Future Decisions

Advertisment

Among the institutions that have extended closures through Wednesday are Grace Baptist Academy and several county schools. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued, forecasting snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. Decisions regarding the reopening of the institutions will be made as the weather conditions are carefully monitored. UTC, for instance, plans to announce its decision for Wednesday's operations by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Community Guidance Amid Severe Weather

The community is strongly advised to prioritize personal safety and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Updates regarding the weather conditions and institutional operations will be provided through official channels, including UTC-ALERT and the university's social media accounts. With the region in the grip of severe winter weather, the Chattanooga community is urged to stay safe and keep abreast of the latest updates.