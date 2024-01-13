en English
Chattanooga Faces Coldest Weather Since 2018 with Snow and Sub-Zero Wind Chills Expected

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Chattanooga Faces Coldest Weather Since 2018 with Snow and Sub-Zero Wind Chills Expected

The residents of Chattanooga brace themselves for the coldest January weather since 2018, as forecasters predict a significant plunge in temperatures post the weekend. With a cold front speculated to pull the thermometer down to a chilling 10 degrees by Wednesday morning, the region could witness single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.

Increasing Possibility of Snowfall

Alongside the bone-chilling temperatures, there is an augmented chance of snowfall early next week, as stated by the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee. The likelihood of snow is greater in higher elevation areas, with a 30% chance on Monday, escalating to a 40% chance on Tuesday.

Meteorologist’s View

Meteorologist Tim Doyle underscores that any snow accumulating on Monday and Tuesday is likely to stay put due to the continuous cold weather. The freeze will prevent the snow from melting until the weather shifts to above-freezing temperatures.

Arctic Blast and Preparations

The meteorological data also suggests residents complete their cold weather preparations before the impending Arctic blast hits next week. The detailed 7-day forecast for Chattanooga, including information about the chilly weather, sub-zero wind chills, and the prospective snow and ice, is expected to prepare the residents for the frosty onslaught.

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

