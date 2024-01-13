Chattanooga Faces Coldest Weather Since 2018 with Snow and Sub-Zero Wind Chills Expected

The residents of Chattanooga brace themselves for the coldest January weather since 2018, as forecasters predict a significant plunge in temperatures post the weekend. With a cold front speculated to pull the thermometer down to a chilling 10 degrees by Wednesday morning, the region could witness single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.

Increasing Possibility of Snowfall

Alongside the bone-chilling temperatures, there is an augmented chance of snowfall early next week, as stated by the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee. The likelihood of snow is greater in higher elevation areas, with a 30% chance on Monday, escalating to a 40% chance on Tuesday.

Meteorologist’s View

Meteorologist Tim Doyle underscores that any snow accumulating on Monday and Tuesday is likely to stay put due to the continuous cold weather. The freeze will prevent the snow from melting until the weather shifts to above-freezing temperatures.

Arctic Blast and Preparations

The meteorological data also suggests residents complete their cold weather preparations before the impending Arctic blast hits next week. The detailed 7-day forecast for Chattanooga, including information about the chilly weather, sub-zero wind chills, and the prospective snow and ice, is expected to prepare the residents for the frosty onslaught.