Chattanooga Elks Lodge 91 Set for 4th Annual Polar Plunge Fundraiser

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
In a testament to community spirit and the power of collective action, the Chattanooga Elks Lodge 91 is preparing for its 4th Annual Elks National Foundation/Tennessee Elks Benevolent Trust Polar Plunge. Scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 at the Chattanooga Elks Lodge swimming pool, the event is part of an enduring tradition of philanthropic endeavors aimed at bolstering various community support initiatives.

Flag Retirement and Frigid Festivities

The fundraising event kicks off at 2 p.m. with an American Flags retirement ceremony, a symbolic start to an afternoon of dedicated efforts towards raising funds. Participants, including Elks members and guests, will then brave the chilly waters, their dives serving as a means to gather donations.

Allocation of Funds and Past Successes

The funds raised from this event will be channelled into key areas including nursing and trade scholarships, and services for youth, veterans, and local families. In the last three years, the Polar Plunge has seen remarkable success, generating over $30,000 that has been injected into multiple local programs.

Scholarships and Community Enhancement

The nursing scholarship program, a significant initiative of the Tennessee Elks Association since 1956, aims to tackle the nursing shortage in Tennessee. This program, along with the trade scholarship program catering to both graduating high school seniors and non-traditional students seeking vocational or certificate training, is managed by the Tennessee Elks Benevolent Trust.

The broader mission of the Elks National Foundation is to empower Elks to foster stronger communities. It achieves this by investing in areas such as youth development, scholarships, veterans’ needs, and enhancing local Elks communities. Each year, the foundation disburses $2.44 million in scholarships to 500 high school seniors across the nation, a testament to their ongoing commitment to education and community upliftment.

Ayesha Mumtaz

