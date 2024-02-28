Chattanooga Boys & Girls Clubs Honor Teens with Leadership and Scholarship Awards

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga recently celebrated the achievements of local youth through their 2023 Teen Leadership and Scholarship awards, an event that drew over 300 educators, civic, and corporate leaders to the Westin Chattanooga. Among the attendees were HCDE Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson, Hamilton County School Board member Jill Black, and Ellis Smith, representing Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, with Holly Fussell delivering the keynote address.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Excellence

Jasmine Thomas, a senior at Howard High School, received the David Fussell Outstanding Leadership Award, which includes a $2,500 scholarship. Jasmine's academic excellence, character, and service, highlighted by her 3.95 GPA and ranking in the top 2% of her class, set her apart. She is also a Great Futures College Apprentice at HHM, Chattanooga's largest accounting firm, and plans to continue her business studies at UTC. Shauntia Howard, a senior at Brainerd High School, was awarded the Bright Futures Award and a $1,000 scholarship for her path towards a career in graphic design. Kori Atkins, a freshman at Brainard High School, received the Rising Star Award and a $1,000 scholarship for his active participation in Club programming and potential for future success.

Acknowledging Young Leaders

Advertisment

The awards ceremony was not just about recognizing academic achievement but also about acknowledging the personal character, integrity, and service to others demonstrated by these young individuals. LaTonya Lyons, former Club Board chair, emphasized the importance of recognizing youth who embody these qualities, as they are essential for leadership and community service. The event serves as a reminder of the potential within our youth and the importance of providing them with opportunities for growth and recognition.

Investing in Future Potential

The scholarships awarded at the event are an investment in the future of these young leaders. By providing financial support for their education, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga is helping to remove barriers to higher education and career development. This support not only benefits the individual recipients but also has the potential to positively impact the community as these young leaders go on to achieve great things.

As the event concluded, the focus was on the bright futures of Jasmine Thomas, Shauntia Howard, and Kori Atkins. Their achievements and the support from the community send a strong message about the value of investing in youth leadership and education. It stands as a testament to the power of community organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.