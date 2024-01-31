Chatham Cinema's Final Curtain Call: A Community's Loss

As the spotlight dimmed at Chatham Cinema, a neighborhood movie theater on 210 W. 87th St, the local community has been left with a void. The theater, which had become a staple for movie-goers in the area, has permanently closed its doors, leaving regular patrons like Jennifer Jones with a sense of surprise and disappointment.

Blindsided by Economic Non-Viability

Operated by Emagine Entertainment, the shutdown was officially announced by CEO Anthony LaVerde, who cited economic non-viability as the primary cause. The theater's manager, Jerome Orr, revealed that the cinema's final curtain call was on Sunday. Despite vigorous efforts to continue operations in the post-pandemic period, the financial strain proved insurmountable. The situation was further compounded by the fierce competition posed by a burgeoning array of streaming networks.

A History of Changing Hands

Since its inception in 1997, Chatham Cinema has had a history of changing ownership. The theater had only recently reopened in 2021 after the previous tenant, Studio Movie Grill, had to close its doors. Patrons like Bobby Macker had noted precursors to the potential closure, such as dwindling attendance and operational issues, during a visit in January.

A Domino Effect on the South Side

With the closure of Chatham Cinema, South Side movie-lovers now face the prospect of longer commutes to alternative theaters like AMC Ford City 14 or Harper Theater. However, the shuttering of Chatham Cinema isn't an isolated incident. It follows a pattern of local business closures in the neighborhood, including big names like Walmart and Marshalls. The situation has left residents like Chris Bolden and Macker feeling a sense of loss for the community staples that once thrived in their neighborhood.