Chasing Obscurity: St. John's Students Showcase Artistic Talents in IB Exhibition

At the heart of Tumon Sands Plaza, the Lees-Reyes Art Gallery has become a beacon of creativity and reflection, hosting the 'Chasing Obscurity-IB Art Exhibition 2024'. This distinctive event, running until April 2, showcases the profound artistic endeavors of St. John's School upper school senior students Maeva Conroy, Addie Cruz, Luke Jang, Liam Rocco Padua, and Michelle Puangco. These young artists, after two years of dedicated art studio studies in the IBDP Visual Arts program, present their multifaceted artistic expressions through various mediums such as oil painting, acrylic, photography, sculpture, and ceramic.

Artistic Expressions and Inspirations

The exhibition is more than a display of artistic talent; it's a journey into the minds and inspirations of its creators. Each piece tells a story, with students utilizing the Artist Talk segment of the opening reception to share their visions and the challenges they overcame in their creative processes. From grappling with natural disasters to facing daunting artistic tasks, their work not only reflects personal growth but also invites viewers into a dialogue of self-reflection and discovery.

Engaging the Community

The 'Chasing Obscurity' exhibition serves as a space for more than just viewing art; it fosters a conversation among artists, viewers, and the wider community. By inviting the audience to participate in this dialogue, the student artists hope to extend the impact of their work beyond the gallery walls, encouraging a collective reflection on the themes and emotions conveyed through their art.

A Reflection of Self and Society

Through their diverse artistic mediums, these five students have embarked on a profound exploration of self-expression, confronting and embracing the obscurities within. Their artwork, rich in both technique and emotion, stands as a testament to their journey through the IBDP Visual Arts program. The 'Chasing Obscurity' exhibition not only highlights the culmination of their studies but also marks the beginning of their contributions to the broader conversations within the art world and society.

As the exhibition draws to a close on April 2, with viewing hours aligning with mall operations, the legacy of 'Chasing Obscurity' will undoubtedly linger. It challenges both artists and viewers to contemplate the power of art as a medium for personal and societal reflection, paving the way for future conversations and explorations in the ever-evolving landscape of visual arts.