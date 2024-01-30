'Chasing Evil' Podcast: A Year of Unveiling the Intricacies of the U.S. Marshals Service

It was a year ago that 'Chasing Evil,' the true crime podcast, debuted, capturing the attention of listeners worldwide. The creator behind this captivating series is none other than Christopher Godsick, an accomplished figure in the entertainment industry known for his work on 'Veep,' 'Broken Arrow,' and 'Face/Off.' The podcast, which has aired 28 riveting episodes, offers an inside look into the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), showcasing profound stories and interviews with deputies, providing an intimate perspective into their mindset and the complexities of their roles.

Behind the Scenes with the U.S. Marshals Service

Godsick was initially unsure about the necessity of another law enforcement series but had a change of heart after accompanying the New York, New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force on ride-alongs. The experiences introduced him to the human elements at the heart of the Marshals' work, their expertise in manhunts, and the sacrifices they make, including those who have paid the ultimate price.

'A Heavy Hitter in the Bronx'

Among the episodes, Godsick's favorite is 'A Heavy Hitter in the Bronx,' a gripping tale that recounts the tracking and dramatic confrontation with a fugitive who shot a state trooper. Listening to the podcast, one discovers, as Godsick did, that humor serves as a coping mechanism among deputies, and the normalization of high-stakes events in their narratives is a common occurrence.

Unusual Stories and Upcoming Episodes

The podcast doesn't shy away from unique stories either. It covers instances such as the custody of notorious drug lord El Chapo and the auction of Bernie Madoff's belongings. Future episodes promise to bring more thrilling stories, including the rescue of the 'Tiger King' tigers and the escape from a Mississippi prison on a jet ski.

A Deeper Dive into the U.S. Marshals Service

Through 'Chasing Evil,' Godsick hopes to provide listeners with a deeper understanding of the U.S. Marshals Service. The podcast illuminates the human aspects of the Marshals' work, their unparalleled skill in manhunting, and the personal sacrifices they make in the line of duty, making it a must-listen for true crime enthusiasts and those intrigued by the intricacies of law enforcement.