Charting a More Inclusive Future: University of Michigan's Bold Steps Towards Equity and History

In a world where the quest for knowledge is as ancient as humanity itself, the University of Michigan stands at the precipice of a groundbreaking endeavor. This venture, known as the Inclusive History Project (IHP), is not just about revisiting the past; it's about reshaping the narrative to include voices that were once silenced. As these efforts unfold, the university community and beyond are invited to a special event: the McKesson Foundation Health Equity Speaker Series, featuring the esteemed Freda Lewis-Hall at Palmer Commons, Great Lakes Room. This convergence of history, health, and equity marks a significant moment in the university's journey towards creating a more inclusive environment.

A Confluence of Vision and Action

At the heart of these initiatives is the desire to not only acknowledge but to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion across all facets of the university's existence. The Inclusive History Project, spearheaded by co-chairs Elizabeth R. Cole and Earl Lewis, is an ambitious undertaking that aims to document a comprehensive history of the University of Michigan. This includes its three campuses and Michigan Medicine, with a lens that magnifies the contributions and experiences of those who have historically been marginalized. President Santa J. Ono, in a recent video address, hailed the project leaders as 'Portraits of a Wolverine,' emphasizing their pivotal role in this monumental project.

The Intersection of Health and Equity

Parallel to the historical narrative being woven is the McKesson Foundation Health Equity Speaker Series. This initiative stands as a testament to the university's commitment to not just historical, but also health equity. Freda Lewis-Hall's upcoming lecture, scheduled from 3-4 p.m. at Palmer Commons, Great Lakes Room, is a highlight of this series. As a renowned figure in the field of health equity, Lewis-Hall's insights are anticipated to shed light on the imperative of bridging health disparities, further intertwining the goals of inclusivity with actionable outcomes in healthcare and beyond.

Reflections on the Journey Ahead

The University of Michigan's dual endeavors, the Inclusive History Project and the McKesson Foundation Health Equity Speaker Series, reflect a broader commitment to equity and inclusion that extends far beyond its campuses. By delving into the past with the purpose of inclusivity and addressing contemporary issues in health equity, the university sets a precedent for academic institutions worldwide. It's a reminder that the pursuit of knowledge and equity are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, intrinsically linked. As the university community and the public engage with these initiatives, there lies an opportunity to not only bear witness to history being made but to be part of the change that shapes a more equitable future.