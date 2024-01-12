en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits

Stamford-based Charter Communications Inc., listed on NASDAQ as CHTR, has pledged a substantial $2.5 million donation to local nonprofits over the next five years. This philanthropic move comes as part of the Spectrum Employee Community Grants (SECG) program, coinciding with both the program’s five-year milestone and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

Supporting Nonprofits and Communities

The initiative is committed to supporting a minimum of 500 nonprofit organizations, which is projected to have a positive impact on over 70,000 community members by 2028. These organizations are spread across Charter’s 41-state service area, each standing to receive funding of up to $10,000. The grants are designed to bolster nonprofits in their efforts to deliver essential social services to underserved communities.

Charter’s Dedication to Community Engagement

Rhonda Crichlow, Charter’s senior vice president and chief diversity officer, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to community engagement. She acknowledged the pivotal role played by the connection between Charter employees, the nonprofits they nominate, and the local communities they serve.

Commitment to Employee Volunteerism and Community Organizations

Charter’s increased investment in the SECG program is a testament to its dedication to furthering employee volunteerism and bolstering vital community organizations. This renewal of commitment serves as an affirmation of Charter’s employees’ devotion to volunteer work and the essential role of community organizations.

0
Business United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Universal Music Group Set for Major Layoffs Amidst Industry Challenges
Universal Music Group NV, the titan of global music industry, is reportedly setting the stage for a major restructuring move. Known for its roster of superstars such as Taylor Swift and Drake, the company is said to be planning on laying off hundreds of employees within the first quarter of the year. This information comes
Universal Music Group Set for Major Layoffs Amidst Industry Challenges
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
3 mins ago
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
5 mins ago
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
2 mins ago
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
2 mins ago
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
South Africa's Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends
2 mins ago
South Africa's Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
32 seconds
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
2 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
2 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
2 mins
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
3 mins
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
4 mins
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
4 mins
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
6 mins
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
6 mins
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app