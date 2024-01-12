Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits

Stamford-based Charter Communications Inc., listed on NASDAQ as CHTR, has pledged a substantial $2.5 million donation to local nonprofits over the next five years. This philanthropic move comes as part of the Spectrum Employee Community Grants (SECG) program, coinciding with both the program’s five-year milestone and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

Supporting Nonprofits and Communities

The initiative is committed to supporting a minimum of 500 nonprofit organizations, which is projected to have a positive impact on over 70,000 community members by 2028. These organizations are spread across Charter’s 41-state service area, each standing to receive funding of up to $10,000. The grants are designed to bolster nonprofits in their efforts to deliver essential social services to underserved communities.

Charter’s Dedication to Community Engagement

Rhonda Crichlow, Charter’s senior vice president and chief diversity officer, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to community engagement. She acknowledged the pivotal role played by the connection between Charter employees, the nonprofits they nominate, and the local communities they serve.

Commitment to Employee Volunteerism and Community Organizations

Charter’s increased investment in the SECG program is a testament to its dedication to furthering employee volunteerism and bolstering vital community organizations. This renewal of commitment serves as an affirmation of Charter’s employees’ devotion to volunteer work and the essential role of community organizations.