Charming 4-Bed Lincoln Home Hits Market Under 170k: A Historic Opportunity

Welcome to your new home in the heart of Lincoln, NE! This charming 4 bed 1 bath house is perfect for first-time home buyers or savvy investors looking for a great deal. Priced just under 170k, this property boasts a myriad of updates including all new flooring, carpet, paint, light fixtures, NEW roof, NEW furnace, NEW AC, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block countertops and so much more! Main level features living room, dining room, kitchen and access to a huge backyard. (Nearly a 1/4 acre lot) The second level features all 4 bedrooms which are generously sized and a completed updated bathroom! The unfinished basement offers plenty of additional space. Step outside onto one of the two brand new decks and enjoy the fresh air! Centrally located, this home offers convenience and quick accessibility to all that Lincoln has to offer. With a price this good, this property won't last long. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity - schedule a showing today!

Historic Charm with Modern Updates

The allure of this Lincoln home is not just its affordable price tag but also its blend of historical charm and modern conveniences. From the newly installed roof and HVAC system to the tastefully updated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and butcher block countertops, this house is a perfect example of how traditional homes can meet contemporary needs. The living spaces, both indoors and out, invite comfortable living and entertainment options, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of buyers.

Centrally Located in Lincoln

Location is key for real estate, and this Lincoln home does not disappoint. Its central location provides easy access to the city's amenities, offering a perfect balance between residential tranquility and urban convenience. Whether you're looking to enjoy Lincoln's vibrant downtown, its parks, or educational institutions, this home places you in the heart of it all. The large backyard and new decks further enhance the appeal, offering private outdoor spaces for relaxation or gatherings.

A Unique Opportunity for Homebuyers and Investors

For those in search of a home that merges affordability with character and location, this Lincoln property presents a rare opportunity. It's not just a house; it's a chance to own a piece of Lincoln's heritage without sacrificing the benefits of modern living. Investors, too, will find value in this home, whether as a rental property or a flip project, thanks to its appealing price point, updates, and location. As the real estate market continues to evolve, opportunities like this are few and far between.

As this charming Lincoln home hits the market, potential buyers are encouraged to act swiftly. With its combination of historic appeal, modern updates, and unbeatable location, it's poised to be a sought-after property. Whether you're stepping onto the property ladder for the first time or looking to expand your investment portfolio, this home offers a unique blend of value, charm, and potential. Don't let this opportunity pass you by; explore what this Lincoln home has to offer and consider making it your own.