en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Charlotte’s Housing Market: A Tale of Growth Amid Challenges

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Charlotte’s Housing Market: A Tale of Growth Amid Challenges

The Charlotte, North Carolina housing market has been a whirlwind of activity, witnessing a significant surge in growth as the regional population swelled from 1.2 million to a staggering 2.7 million. The housing demand has been consistently outpacing supply, a trend that has held its ground right through 2023 and is expected to continue into the coming years.

Market Optimism Amid Challenges

Despite the challenges with inventory levels, affordability, and new construction, real estate professionals like Charisma Southerland, the president of Canopy Realtor Association, maintain an optimistic outlook. The possible reduction in interest rates in 2024 could give the market the much-needed stimulus. However, the median home cost in the city was $400,000 in November, marking a 2.6% increase from the previous year, and is projected to rise further in 2024.

The State of Home Sales

While over 50,286 homes found new owners in the Charlotte region in 2022, sales saw a dip due to rising interest rates. Matt Vernon, the head of consumer lending at the Bank of America, believes that an impending downward trend in rates and increased comfort in selling could improve inventory conditions. Despite the hiccups, the market remains one of the strongest in the U.S., with well-priced houses moving quickly off the listings.

Neighborhoods and New Developments

Several neighborhoods in Charlotte are sought-after for their proximity to amenities, and new developments such as The River District are on the horizon. Homebuilders, like Tri Pointe, are aiming to construct more homes, including smaller single-family detached homes and townhomes, to present more affordable options. The market, however, is expected to remain a sellers’ market, with only about two months of housing inventory available.

The Role of Wall Street Firms

In the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis, Wall Street firms made their entry into the single-family rental market by snapping up foreclosed homes. These institutional investors now own 3% of all single-family rentals nationwide, with Charlotte commanding a 20% market share. This has spurred concerns about soaring rents, landlord abuse, and inadequate tenant protections. Legislators have proposed laws to curtail the activity of Wall Street corporations in the real estate market.

0
United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Fatal Car Crashes in Arkansas

By Olalekan Adigun

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Watershed Moment amid Unprecedented Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services in Strategic Expansion Move

By BNN Correspondents

Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiation ...
@Politics · 28 seconds
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiation ...
heart comment 0
shiftNOW Expands to Atlanta, Aiming to Solve Hospitality Industry’s Labor Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

shiftNOW Expands to Atlanta, Aiming to Solve Hospitality Industry's Labor Challenges
Jewish Americans Support Biden’s Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Bijay Laxmi

Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict
Windtree Therapeutics: A Balance of Potential and Uncertainty

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Windtree Therapeutics: A Balance of Potential and Uncertainty
TransPerfect CEO Eyes News Journal Acquisition Amid Legal Spat

By Ayesha Mumtaz

TransPerfect CEO Eyes News Journal Acquisition Amid Legal Spat
Latest Headlines
World News
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
10 seconds
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
12 seconds
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
42 seconds
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
42 seconds
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
The Allergen-Endotoxin Connection: Unraveling Allergic Diseases in Childhood
43 seconds
The Allergen-Endotoxin Connection: Unraveling Allergic Diseases in Childhood
Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions
46 seconds
Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions
Percy Tau Secures Second CAF Champions League Title: A Remarkable Feat
1 min
Percy Tau Secures Second CAF Champions League Title: A Remarkable Feat
The High Divorce Rates Among Parents of Children with Special Needs: An Inside Look
2 mins
The High Divorce Rates Among Parents of Children with Special Needs: An Inside Look
Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app