Business

Charlotte Resident’s Sleepless Battle With Chick-fil-A Over Nighttime Noise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Nicole Smith, a marketing director, hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, has found herself in an unexpected battle with a Chick-fil-A restaurant across from her apartment. The bone of contention? A ceaseless, loud music blaring through the night, which has turned her nights into a sleepless nightmare.

The Unwanted Nocturnal Symphony

The issue traces its roots back to the time when Smith was awakened by music blasting from the restaurant’s outdoor speakers at an ungodly hour of 4 a.m. Despite being separated by a four-lane road, the sound was powerful enough to invade her peace, causing significant disruption to her sleep patterns.

An Unsuccessful Plea and a Viral TikTok Saga

Moved by desperation, Smith took to the social media platform, TikTok, to share her ordeal. She reached out to the restaurant multiple times, pleading for the music to be toned down. Although her requests were initially heeded, the problem was far from over as the nocturnal concert resumed after brief periods of silence. At one point, she was informed that the loud music was a strategy to prevent people from loitering on the restaurant’s patio – a claim that a Chick-fil-A spokesperson subsequently denied.

The Incessant Battle and a Promised Resolution

Smith eventually confronted a manager who, to her dismay, seemed surprised by the loudness of the recording she presented. He even went as far as suggesting it seemed ‘fake’ before conceding that he had indeed previously turned down the music. The situation seemed to have improved for a short while before the issue returned, leading Smith to resort to contacting non-emergency police services and the store’s operator. The store operator, indicating a technical glitch with the speakers, assured Smith that the problem would be resolved and would not recur.

As of now, Smith continues to hope for a permanent resolution to the issue that has transformed her nights into a symphony of unwanted noise. This is a poignant reminder of the impact of noise pollution on urban lives and the importance of maintaining a balance between business operations and the sanctity of residential peace.

Business Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

