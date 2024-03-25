Charlie Wright: 'NotMyRodrick' Meme Fury Ruined My Career, Reflects on Internet's Dark Side

Charlie Wright, the young actor renowned for his portrayal of Rodrick in 2017's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, has recently shed light on the profound impact internet meme culture had on his personal and professional life. Wright's candid recounting of his experience reveals the harsh realities of sudden internet fame and its repercussions.

From Anticipation to Backlash

Upon being cast as Rodrick Heffley, Wright was initially excited about the opportunity. However, the release of the movie trailer in March 2017 sparked an unexpected and severe backlash, primarily fueled by the #NotMyRodrick campaign. This online movement, which Wright believes was partly rooted in the broader societal discontent at the time, including the political climate around Donald Trump's election, quickly escalated from humorous memes to serious hostility and even death threats. This negative attention forced Wright into a depressive episode lasting nearly three years, casting a long shadow over his budding acting career.

The Impact of Viral Fame

While Wright acknowledges the humor in some of the memes initially, the situation took a darker turn as the actor became the subject of widespread derision and threats. With the online criticism showing little sign of abating, Wright found himself navigating a deeply troubling period without sufficient guidance or support. This ordeal not only stunted his career but also led to a significant period of personal hardship. Despite these challenges, Wright's reflections are devoid of bitterness; he expresses forgiveness towards those who contributed to the campaign and emphasizes his journey towards healing and moving forward.

Life Beyond Rodrick

Today, Wright's discourse on his experiences serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable and often unforgiving nature of internet fame. Though his role in The Long Haul marked the end of his involvement in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid live-action series, it also paved the way for introspection and growth. Wright's story is a testament to the resilience required to overcome the challenges posed by widespread public scrutiny and the importance of finding one's path amid adversity. Despite declaring a disinterest in continuing his acting career, Wright remains a figure of interest and a voice advocating for awareness regarding the impact of digital culture on individuals' lives.