Charleston's Blessing Boxes: A Testament of Community Assistance

In Charleston, the ethos of community assistance is taking a tangible form through the concept of Blessing Boxes. These boxes, scattered across the tri-county area, embody a simple yet powerful principle: 'Take what you need, leave what you can.' Behind this initiative is Kathy Tatum, a retired realtor and a member of the Summerville Rotary Club, who has been a staunch advocate for the Blessing Box movement for the past three years.

Impact of Blessing Boxes

The impact of these boxes is far-reaching and deeply personal. Tatum recalls a poignant story of a mother who, in the wake of a family death, sought sustenance for her children from a Blessing Box. It's moments like these that underscore the profound effect these boxes have in alleviating hardship and fostering a sense of community.

Summerville Rotary Club: A Pillar of Support

The Summerville Rotary Club has played a pivotal role in the implementation and maintenance of several Blessing Boxes. Their efforts have been buoyed by grants, generous donations from Rotary members, and financial contributions from local businesses, such as Tony Pope State Farm and Miler Properties.

Public Participation: The Cornerstone of Sustainability

The Blessing Box initiative thrives on the principle of reciprocity. It seeks active public participation, urging those who can, to donate food and supplies. This continuous restocking ensures the boxes remain a reliable resource for individuals facing adversity, thus sustaining the cycle of community support.