Charleston Harbor Dredging: A Looming Threat to Sea Turtles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Charleston Harbor Dredging: A Looming Threat to Sea Turtles

In the early hours of May 2021, Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, bore witness to a grim spectacle – dead sea turtles, collateral damage in the relentless march of economic progress. Despite warnings from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the port dredging continued as part of a critical harbor deepening project. This $580 million venture intends to reshape America’s deepest East Coast waterway, capable of accommodating towering container ships. Yet, the price of this development, as Michelle Pate, a coordinator for the DNR, discovered, is being paid in the lives of sea turtles.

The Cost of Economic Growth

Over 68% of dredge-related turtle deaths since 2016 occurred when water temperatures were above the critical 61-degree threshold, a fact known to the dredging industry. Traditionally, dredging was halted on March 31 to protect these marine creatures. However, in the spring of 2021, the Army Corps of Engineers extended the dredging window into May, citing the economic importance of the cargo boom in the South. As economic pressures mount, long-standing protective measures for turtles seem to be withering away.

Measures and Countermeasures

The Army Corps and South Carolina Ports Authority have taken steps to reduce turtle deaths, but hopper dredges, operating like underwater vacuum cleaners, continue to pose a lethal threat. In 2021, the federal government even lifted seasonal dredging restrictions, projecting that warmer month dredging would kill 460 sea turtles over three years across four Southeastern states. Despite this grim forecast, the government concluded that these deaths would not significantly impact the species’ survival.

Port Growth vs. Conservation

The expansion of the Panama Canal has spurred a race for deeper harbors, and Charleston’s port, now at 52 feet, is primed to handle enormous ships at any tide. The port’s growth is economically significant for South Carolina, supporting jobs and generating billions in economic output. However, the balance between growth and conservation is increasingly teetering, favoring economic development and leaving the future of endangered sea turtles hanging in the balance.

As experts like Georgia-based sea turtle biologist Mark Dodd assert, the increasingly apparent conflict between economic growth and wildlife conservation poses a challenging question for the future. Will we continue to compromise the safety of our oceans’ inhabitants for the sake of economic progress, or can we find a way to balance the scales in favor of both growth and conservation? Only time will tell.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

