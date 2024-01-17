Charles Rivkin to Lead Motion Picture Association for Unprecedented Third Term

Continuing his dynamic leadership, Charles Rivkin will serve an unprecedented third term as Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA). Since taking the helm in January 2018, Rivkin's tenure is the longest at the organization since the legendary Jack Valenti. His first significant act as leader saw the inclusion of Netflix into the MPA's membership ranks, marking a shift towards the future of digital content.

Fostering Global Reach and Impact

Rivkin's leadership is characterized by the expansion of the MPA's geographical reach and impact. His focus has been on enhancing production incentive programs, extended across numerous states and countries. These programs are instrumental in bolstering local economies and creating jobs, a contribution that has been particularly crucial in the post-COVID-19 era.

Championing Content Production and Anti-Piracy

The MPA under Rivkin has concentrated on enabling content production and distribution in key markets and safeguarding content from digital piracy. In the United States alone, the film, TV, and streaming industry, powered by the MPA, supports over 2.7 million jobs and significantly contributes to wages and local businesses.

Leading the Streaming Innovation Alliance

Rivkin has also been instrumental in the creation of the Streaming Innovation Alliance (SIA). This body works to advocate for favorable policies for the streaming video market and is an influential voice in international streaming policy debates. Rivkin's commitment to the streaming market signifies the MPA's dedication to keeping pace with the changing landscape of content consumption.

Expanding the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment

Under Rivkin's chairmanship, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has expanded its membership and geographical reach. A significant achievement under his leadership is the launch of a Sports Piracy Task Force to combat piracy in live sports broadcasting. The ACE under Rivkin has proven to be a force of innovation and protection for the industry.

As he looks forward to his third term, Rivkin expressed his enthusiasm for leading the MPA into the future. He emphasized the MPA's role in driving the creative economy and promoting storytelling globally. With confidence in the MPA's ability to adapt to technological shifts, distribution model changes, and evolving consumer preferences, Rivkin foresees continued growth for its member companies and the industry at large.