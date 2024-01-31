Charles Prober Steps Up as New CEO of Netgear Amidst Promising Financial Outlook

Charles Prober has been announced as the new CEO of Netgear, Inc., succeeding Patrick Lo, the current CEO and Chairman of the board. Lo is set to retire from his roles at the company and the Board, but will continue to serve as a strategic advisor until July 2024 to ensure a seamless transition of leadership. Prober, a seasoned business leader with extensive consumer electronics, software, and subscription experience, will also join NETGEAR's Board of Directors.

A Smooth Transition of Leadership

Thomas H. Waechter, NETGEAR's Lead Independent Director, expressed confidence in Prober's leadership and acknowledged Patrick Lo's foundational influence on the company. He said, 'Prober brings to the table a wealth of experience in consumer electronics and software that will be instrumental in propelling NETGEAR forward.' He went on to note that the Board is looking forward to working with Prober.

Prober's Vision for NETGEAR

Prober himself has expressed excitement at the opportunity to lead NETGEAR. He emphasized his commitment to driving growth and innovation within the company, stating, 'I am honored to take on the role of CEO at NETGEAR, and am committed to driving our strategy of delivering innovative products that connect people, power businesses, and advance the way we live.'

Steady Financial Performance and Future Outlook

In conjunction with the executive transition news, Netgear also released preliminary fourth-quarter financial results. The company forecasts revenues in the range of $179 million to $189 million, in line with previous guidance. This steady financial performance is attributed to the robust demand, particularly in the premium segment of its CHP product portfolio, as a result of the successful launch of its Orbi WiFi 7, which gained significant traction during the holiday season.