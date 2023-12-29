en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Charles F. Dowd: The Architect of Global Time Zones

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Charles F. Dowd: The Architect of Global Time Zones

In the mid-19th century, amid the chaos of over 300 local times across the United States, Charles F. Dowd, a Connecticut-born educator, and seminary administrator, envisioned a groundbreaking solution that would profoundly impact the way time is organized across the globe. Each local time was determined by the sun’s position at noon, leading to significant discrepancies and making coordination, particularly for the rapidly expanding railroad system, a daunting task. This was especially evident following the Civil War and the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869.

Birth of an Elegantly Simple Zone Plan

It was during this era of confusion and disruption that Dowd’s proposal for time zones emerged. Driven by his meticulous analysis of the perplexing railroad time problem, Dowd sought to devise an ‘elegantly simple zone plan.’ He proposed dividing the continental United States into four time zones centered around the 75th, 90th, 105th, and 120th meridians.

From Sun Time to Standard Time

This revolutionary concept replaced ‘Sun Time’ with ‘Standard Time,’ detaching daily activities from the natural cycle of the sun and substituting it with a man-made schedule. The impact of Dowd’s idea was immediate and transformative, bringing order to the concept of time around the world. The railroads adopted the new system of time management on November 18, 1883, a move that the Indianapolis Sentinel, just three days later, described as the monumental task of regulating ‘the time of this Empire Republic of the World.’

Legacy: A Coordinated Global Time System

Charles F. Dowd’s vision has since been reflected in the worldwide clock of 24 time zones, dictating schedules for work, sleep, and celebrations like New Year’s Day across the planet. Dowd’s pioneering contribution to timekeeping remains a testament to the power of innovative thinking to shape the world and our everyday lives.

0
History Science & Technology United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Under Fire for Civil War Comments

By BNN Correspondents

300-Year-Old Temple Unearthed in Andhra Pradesh: A Glimpse into the Past

By Dil Bar Irshad

Argentina's Economic Crossroads: Potential versus Reality

By BNN Correspondents

The Journey of January 1st: From Ancient Times to New Year's Day

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy ...
@History · 2 hours
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy ...
heart comment 0
China Marks 130th Birth Anniversary of Mao Zedong Amid Respect and Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Marks 130th Birth Anniversary of Mao Zedong Amid Respect and Controversy
Labour Party’s Ideological Evolution: Tracing the Path from Bournemouth to Starmer

By Nitish Verma

Labour Party's Ideological Evolution: Tracing the Path from Bournemouth to Starmer
Rhee Syng-man Posthumously Honored as ‘Independence Activist of the Month’ in South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

Rhee Syng-man Posthumously Honored as 'Independence Activist of the Month' in South Korea
Chad Pergram: A Glimpse into the Life of a Congressional Correspondent

By Muhammad Jawad

Chad Pergram: A Glimpse into the Life of a Congressional Correspondent
Latest Headlines
World News
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
43 seconds
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
1 min
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
1 min
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
2 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
2 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
2 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
2 mins
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
4 mins
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app