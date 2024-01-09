Chariot Corporation Resumes Diamond Drilling at Black Mountain After Winter Break

In a bold move echoing the tenacity inherent in the world of mining, Chariot Corporation has announced the recommencement of its diamond drilling campaign at Black Mountain, Wyoming, following a temporary winter-induced hiatus. The company has already made significant progress with six diamond-core holes drilled, spanning a total of 652m, and is currently awaiting results from American Assay Labs.

A Campaign on Pause

The diamond drilling campaign was temporarily paused during the festive season due to the extreme winter conditions in Wyoming. The severe weather posed a multitude of challenges to the company’s operations and posed a risk to the safety of the on-site team. However, the decision to halt operations did not reflect a lull in the company’s ambition or commitment to the project.

Resuming Operations

With the winter season beginning to thaw, Chariot Corporation is gearing up to resume its operations. The company’s determination to push through the freezing Wyoming winter underscores the significance of the Black Mountain project to Chariot Corporation’s portfolio and its unwavering commitment to advancing its mining interests in the region. The resumed campaign is expected to require between 2000m and 3000m of coring, and plans are in place to continue drilling through to March 1, weather permitting.

Significance of the Campaign

Resuming operations is not just about the continuation of a halted project; it carries potential implications for the company’s future. The campaign is likely aimed at exploring and possibly expanding the known mineral resources at Black Mountain. The discovery of new mineral deposits can potentially enhance the value of their mining projects and increase investor interest, thus, paving the way for a brighter future for the company.