Chardon's 'Beer & Hymns' Event: Music, Merriment, and a Mission to Aid the Homeless

In an unconventional blend of philanthropy, faith, and polka, the Celebration Lutheran Church in Chardon, Ohio is opening its doors to the public for a unique event dubbed 'Beer & Hymns' on March 10 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The event features the musical stylings of the Chardon Polka Band, a local group known for its lively performances and infectious energy.

Supporting SubZero Mission

The 'Beer & Hymns' event is about more than just music and merriment; it's about extending a helping hand to those in need. The central goal of the gathering is to support SubZero Mission, a non-profit organization dedicated to aiding the homeless population in Northeast Ohio. SubZero Mission's primary focus is to provide essential winter items to those without shelter during the frigid winter months.

Details of the Event

While the event is free to attend, adults over the age of 21 are welcome to bring their own beverages, adding a spirited twist to the proceedings. The church will also be providing food and soft drinks for all attendees. More than a simple feel-good event, 'Beer & Hymns' is an opportunity for community members to make a tangible difference. Attendees are encouraged to contribute to SubZero Mission in two major ways: through monetary donations or by donating winter essentials like gloves, hats, coats, boots, and sleeping bags.

Unifying Community through Music and Charity

'Beer & Hymns' promises to be a harmonious fusion of community, charity, and the joy of music. As the Chardon Polka Band fills the church with their vibrant tunes, attendees can revel in the knowledge that their support is making a significant difference in the lives of those less fortunate. For additional information about the event, interested parties can contact Paul Gochnour at the provided phone number.