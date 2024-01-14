Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake

North Lake Boulevard, a bustling street in Carson City, Nevada, is home to a beloved burger joint that has been serving the community for decades. Its name is Char-Pit, and it’s located at 8732, right by the lake – a prime real estate spot that’s been a part of owner Bobby Starbard’s life since he was a 16-year-old employee. However, Starbard, having dedicated his life to the business, has decided to put the property up for sale, potentially even parting with the business if the right buyer comes forward.

A Lifetime at the Char-Pit

Bobby Starbard’s relationship with the Char-Pit isn’t just that of an owner. He started working there as a teenager, and at the tender age of 21, he purchased the place with his ‘college money.’ It’s been a labor of love that Starbard has been committed to, even as he managed other establishments like the King’s Cafe and the Sand Harbor Bar and Grill. However, now, Starbard wishes to spend more time with his family and is ready to entrust the Char-Pit into capable hands.

The Sale and the Community

The Char-Pit is more than just a business; it’s a legacy that has been woven into the fabric of the community. The listing agent for the property, Larry Peyton, has indicated significant interest from potential buyers. The location’s allure is undeniable – a busy street, a lake view, and a well-established eatery with a loyal customer base. However, the sale isn’t just about the highest bidder. Starbard’s preference is to find a buyer who will carry on the legacy of the Char-Pit, preserving its character and charm.

A Future Uncertain, but Hopeful

Despite the interest from potential buyers with varying visions for the property, Starbard has expressed his willingness to continue operating the Char-Pit if he isn’t satisfied with the offers. The community and Peyton share Starbard’s sentiment, hoping that the new owner, whoever it might be, will preserve the Char-Pit. After all, it’s not just a burger joint, it’s a piece of Carson City’s heart.