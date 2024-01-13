en English
Travel & Tourism

Chapman Neighborhood Park Reopens in Chico with Fresh Amenities

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Chapman Neighborhood Park Reopens in Chico with Fresh Amenities

Amidst a cool afternoon, the City of Chico welcomed the grand reopening of the Chapman Neighborhood Park, marking the end of a three-year extensive renovation project. The Chico Area Recreation and Park District (CARD), in unison with the community, unveiled the park’s latest attractions – a new splash-and-play feature and a sizable play structure.

Revitalizing Chapman Neighborhood Park

Located adjacent to the Dorothy F. Johnson Center on East 16th Street, the park now boasts basketball courts, a reflexology trail, updated restrooms, a covered picnic area, and multiple grassy spaces. The renovation, which transformed the heart of Chapmantown, was funded by a 2021 grant, supplemented with $500,000 from the city, and additional donations from community members who supported specific features.

Unveiling the New Playground and Splash Park

The grand reopening drew families from every corner of the city, who reveled in the park’s new amenities. The children delighted in the play structures, while CARD ensured the event was a hit by providing hot dogs for the attendees. The splash park, a novelty in Chico, bears resemblance to the City Plaza fountain, adding a touch of charm and excitement to the park.

A Symbol of Community Collaboration

CARD general manager, Annabel Grimm, and landscape architect, Greg Melton, spearheaded the opening ceremony. Both emphasized the park’s renovation as a symbol of community collaboration and unity. City Councilor Deepika Tandon lauded the park as a significant improvement for the Chapmantown area since its annexation into Chico, praising the teamwork involved. Erin Gonzales, recreation supervisor at the Johnson Center, echoed these sentiments, expressing satisfaction with the renovation and commending how harmoniously the new elements integrated with the park.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

