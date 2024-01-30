Chapelle Girls Basketball Team Scores Pivotal Win, Secures Runner-Up Spot in Catholic League

In a game of grit and tenacity, the Chapelle girls basketball team clinched a pivotal 38-33 win against Dominican in a District 9-5A match. The victory, marked by a standout performance from senior guard Delaney Trosclair and junior forward Kaylee Dublin, secured Chapelle's runner-up position in the Catholic League and kept alive their hopes for a potential first-round bye in the LHSAA state playoffs.

Turning the Tides

Despite a challenging start, Chapelle managed to shift momentum in the second half, thanks to Trosclair's career-high 18 points and Dublin's 10 points and eight rebounds. Trosclair's exceptional shooting, which included a pair of 3-pointers, proved crucial for Chapelle's comeback. Meanwhile, Dublin's second-half performance further cemented the team's standing.

Breaking New Ground

This victory was particularly significant as it marked the first time in at least five years that Chapelle swept Dominican and Mount Carmel in the same season. The accomplishment coincides with Trosclair's tenure in varsity basketball, adding a personal milestone to her high school career. Chapelle's coach Mike Krajcer, in acknowledging the remarkable feat, lauded the team's dedication and drive.

The Road Ahead

Despite the win, Chapelle was not without its challenges. The team grappled with eight turnovers in the first half and faced a nail-biting tie at 26 entering the fourth quarter. However, they managed to hold their ground and emerge victorious. Chapelle now stands with a solid 19-6 record and 3-1 in the district. Notwithstanding the stiff competition, both Chapelle and Dominican, led by guards Kalie Tu and Sophie Naquin, are focusing on the remaining games to finish the regular season on a high note.