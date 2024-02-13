Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly Make a Splash at 'Demon Slayer' Premiere

Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly brought a touch of family magic to the premiere of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training" in New York City. The duo, both dressed as characters from the popular anime film, made for an unforgettable sight on the red carpet.

A Father-Daughter Bond on Display

Channing Tatum, donning a green and black checkered sweatshirt similar to the lead character Tanjiro Kamado, and Everly, dressed as Shinobu Kocho, were all smiles as they posed for photos. This rare red-carpet appearance came after Tatum's split from Jenna Dewan in 2019. The doting father has since spoken about becoming best friends with Everly, sharing his pride in her growing love for anime culture.

A New Chapter in Parenthood

Tatum, who recently authored a children's book series titled "The One and Only Sparkella," has opened up about the lessons he's learned from his daughter. He revealed that writing the book helped him understand how to communicate better with Everly. The actor is currently in a relationship with actress Zoë Kravitz, while Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee and expecting their second child.

A World Tour Premiere

The new "Demon Slayer" experience debuted in theaters on February 23, including IMAX and premium large format screens. The much-anticipated film has already garnered praise from fans and critics alike, with many hailing it as a must-see for anime enthusiasts.

As Channing Tatum and Everly continue to navigate their lives post-separation, their bond remains strong. Their shared love for anime, evident in their attendance at the "Demon Slayer" premiere, serves as a testament to the unique connection they share.

