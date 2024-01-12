Champion Middle School to Host Lego League District Competition: More Than a Game

Champion Middle School, nestled in Ohio’s heartland, is gearing up to host the FIRST Northeast Ohio Lego League District Competition. This much-anticipated event, scheduled for the upcoming Saturday, will draw 26 middle school teams into an arena of creativity, collaboration, and competition.

More Than Just a Game

Participants in this unique event will face the challenge of constructing and programming a Lego robot capable of completing designated missions. A task that is no child’s play, it demands an understanding of robotics, a grasp of coding, and a knack for solving problems.

Alongside this technical endeavor, each team will undertake a project aimed at kindling interest in Lego as a hobby among their peers and the wider community. This dual approach not only fosters enthusiasm for robotics and Lego but also imparts valuable skills to the students. These include programming, principles of engineering design, and the often-overlooked art of public speaking, as they will be required to present their projects to a panel of judges and an audience of adults.

Education Beyond the Classroom

Andy Yantes, a key figure in organizing the competition, emphasizes the importance of these skills and the unique opportunity this event offers middle school students to develop them. ‘In an era where technology plays a pivotal role in every walk of life, fostering these skills at a young age is invaluable,’ Yantes said.

While the competition serves as a platform for students to demonstrate their technical prowess, it also extends the boundaries of their learning beyond the confines of a traditional classroom setting. It’s a testament to the potential of experiential education, where students learn by doing and grow by overcoming challenges.

A Community Experience

The competition is set to unfold in the gymnasium of Champion Middle School, running from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public, inviting one and all to witness the young minds at work, without any admission fee. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, inspire, and be inspired.

As the students set up their Lego robots and gear up to take the stage, the day promises to be a celebration of youthful innovation and community spirit. Witnessing the sparks of future inventors, engineers, and leaders, the FIRST Northeast Ohio Lego League District Competition is more than a game – it’s a testament to the power of learning, the thrill of competition, and the joy of bringing a community together.