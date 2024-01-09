Champaign’s Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening

An emblem of Champaign’s history, the Neighbors the Ice House, is poised to fling its doors open once more, pending the hiring of additional bartenders. This neighborhood bar, nestled at 703 N. Prospect, has weathered closures due to staffing issues, but hope is on the horizon as the owners intensify their recruitment efforts.

A Bar Steeped in History

The Ice House is not merely a watering hole; it’s a living testament to the neighborhood’s evolution. Its walls whisper tales of its past incarnations, beginning as the Majors Bros. grocery in 1927. Over the years, the building has morphed and adapted, serving the community as the Alonzo H. Ferris restaurant, the Charles H. Lyons beer tavern, the William J. Armstrong food store, and a string of taverns—Armstrong’s, Jack Strunk’s, Unk and George’s, Van’s Pit Stop, and Fallon’s Ice House.

Renovation and Rebranding

In 2021, Mary Petry and Diane Bennett took the reins, breathing new life into the historic establishment. The duo undertook renovations and rebranded the bar, but their changes were not merely cosmetic. Their commitment to maintaining the venue’s longstanding presence in the community echoed in each decision, blending the old with the new to create a space that pays homage to its roots while embracing the future.

Anticipation of Reopening

The anticipation is palpable as the neighborhood bar gears up for its grand reopening, slated for the coming year. While the exact date remains uncertain—hinging on the successful recruitment of additional bartenders—the owners’ resolve to reignite the Ice House’s welcoming glow is unwavering. The Ice House, a resilient symbol of Champaign’s community spirit, stands ready to serve once more.