en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Champaign’s Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Champaign’s Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening

An emblem of Champaign’s history, the Neighbors the Ice House, is poised to fling its doors open once more, pending the hiring of additional bartenders. This neighborhood bar, nestled at 703 N. Prospect, has weathered closures due to staffing issues, but hope is on the horizon as the owners intensify their recruitment efforts.

A Bar Steeped in History

The Ice House is not merely a watering hole; it’s a living testament to the neighborhood’s evolution. Its walls whisper tales of its past incarnations, beginning as the Majors Bros. grocery in 1927. Over the years, the building has morphed and adapted, serving the community as the Alonzo H. Ferris restaurant, the Charles H. Lyons beer tavern, the William J. Armstrong food store, and a string of taverns—Armstrong’s, Jack Strunk’s, Unk and George’s, Van’s Pit Stop, and Fallon’s Ice House.

Renovation and Rebranding

In 2021, Mary Petry and Diane Bennett took the reins, breathing new life into the historic establishment. The duo undertook renovations and rebranded the bar, but their changes were not merely cosmetic. Their commitment to maintaining the venue’s longstanding presence in the community echoed in each decision, blending the old with the new to create a space that pays homage to its roots while embracing the future.

Anticipation of Reopening

The anticipation is palpable as the neighborhood bar gears up for its grand reopening, slated for the coming year. While the exact date remains uncertain—hinging on the successful recruitment of additional bartenders—the owners’ resolve to reignite the Ice House’s welcoming glow is unwavering. The Ice House, a resilient symbol of Champaign’s community spirit, stands ready to serve once more.

0
Business History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
SeaWorld Appoints Nathaniel J. Lipman as Director, Bolsters Strategic Vision
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a leading player in the theme park and entertainment industry, announced the appointment of Nathaniel J. Lipman as a Director of the Company on January 2, 2024. Lipman, a seasoned professional with broad experience across the travel, leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors, is expected to bolster the company’s growth and improve its
SeaWorld Appoints Nathaniel J. Lipman as Director, Bolsters Strategic Vision
Else Nutrition Broadens Reach in U.S Markets with Major Retail Chain Expansion
4 mins ago
Else Nutrition Broadens Reach in U.S Markets with Major Retail Chain Expansion
Luma Leverages Nvidia's GPUs to Revolutionize Generative AI
5 mins ago
Luma Leverages Nvidia's GPUs to Revolutionize Generative AI
Shoe Zone's Success: A Tale of Adaptation, Strategy, and Robust Profits
47 seconds ago
Shoe Zone's Success: A Tale of Adaptation, Strategy, and Robust Profits
Bulgaria's Surge in Foreign Direct Investments: A Look at the EUR 3.5 Billion Boost
1 min ago
Bulgaria's Surge in Foreign Direct Investments: A Look at the EUR 3.5 Billion Boost
Nexterus Marks 78 Years of Innovation, Celebrates Four Generations of Leadership
3 mins ago
Nexterus Marks 78 Years of Innovation, Celebrates Four Generations of Leadership
Latest Headlines
World News
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
43 seconds
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
48 seconds
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders
1 min
Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
3 mins
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
3 mins
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
4 mins
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
5 mins
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
5 mins
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
6 mins
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
26 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app