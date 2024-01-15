Champaign County Celebrates 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Event

In a celebration of unity, justice, and progress, Champaign County hosted its 39th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. event at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Themed 'Where Do We Go From Here?', the event drew a crowd of approximately 175 attendees, marking Jan. 8 as the county's day of remembrance for King.

Advertisment

Proclamation of Unity

The event was graced by the readings of a proclamation by influential figures including Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen, County Executive Steve Summers, Parkland College President Pam Lau, and University of Illinois Vice Chancellor Sean Garrick. Through their readings, they reaffirmed their commitment to King's vision of unity and justice.

Reviving King's Legacy

Advertisment

The gathering was a blend of scripture readings, prayers, hymns, and a sermon by Rev. William H. Foster Jr., who underscored the importance of continuing King's legacy of love and justice. The resonant voices of pastors and a community choir echoed throughout the venue, reinforcing the evening's theme.

Celebrating Achievements

Adding to the event's significance was the celebration of student scholarship recipients and community award winners. Among them was Pascaline Phongo, a scholarship recipient who voiced her ambition to become a pediatric neurosurgeon and contribute towards making healthcare equitable. Community leaders Marco Price, Minnie Pearson, and Rev. Herbert 'Hub' Burnett were recognized for their notable contributions. Burnett, in particular, emphasized the motivating role of the award in continuing his work for change.