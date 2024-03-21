Chamorro Cultural Festival 2023 in San Diego Celebrates Language and Heritage

Marking a significant step in cultural preservation, the 12th annual Chamorro Cultural Festival unfolds in San Diego, promising a rich showcase of Chamoru heritage. Spearheaded by the non-profit CHELU and featuring contributions from the Guam Museum and Prugråman Sinipok, the festival aims to foster the Chamorro language among the diaspora through engaging activities and an upcoming immersion program.

Embracing Chamoru Language and Culture

This year's festival, themed "Maila ya Ta Fan Fino' Chamorro!" or "Come and Let's Speak Chamorro!", not only offers an array of CHamoru music and culinary delights but also places a strong emphasis on language learning. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in free language classes, access learning resources, and learn about the Prugråman Sinipok's two-week immersion program scheduled in July in San Diego. This initiative reflects a broader effort to support the Chamorro language's revival outside its native Marianas.

Community Collaboration and Expansion

The festival and the immersion program are the results of extensive collaboration among volunteers, educators, and cultural institutions. The planning committee, including past immersion program participants and local educators, has partnered with MiraCosta College's Ethnic Studies Program to host this year's event. The festival's success and the immersion program's continuity signify a growing interest in Chamorro language and culture within the diaspora, highlighting the importance of community efforts in cultural preservation.

Looking Forward

As the Chamorro Cultural Festival draws near, it's a call to action for the Chamorro community and enthusiasts to engage in cultural and linguistic preservation. The festival not only serves as a celebration but also as a critical platform for education and outreach, aiming to inspire more individuals to learn and speak Chamorro. With the diaspora playing a pivotal role in the language's survival, initiatives like Prugråman Sinipok are essential in weaving Chamorro heritage into the fabric of global cultures.