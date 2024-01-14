en English
Business

Challenging Workplace Diversity: The Unexpected Role of the Civil Rights Act

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
The Civil Rights Act of 1866, a historic statute initially designed to protect the rights of formerly enslaved individuals, has become an unlikely tool for opponents of workplace diversity and equity policies. In a twist of irony, the Act, particularly Section 1981, is now being used to challenge programs that prioritize and support minority-owned businesses.

Section 1981: An Unanticipated Challenge

Section 1981, intended to prohibit racial discrimination in contractual relationships, is now being used to argue against the very protections it was designed to uphold. This section, interpreted to prohibit racial discrimination against all races, is being wielded by conservative activists to challenge the Fearless Fund—a venture capital entity that invests in businesses owned by women of color.

Leading the charge is the American Alliance for Equal Rights, spearheaded by conservative activist Edward Blum. The group argues that such programs violate the Act’s stipulation against racial discrimination in contractual relationships. As a result, a federal appeals court has temporarily halted funding for the Fearless Fund’s grant program while the lawsuits proceed.

Repercussions of the U.S. Supreme Court Decision

The utilization of Section 1981 has amplified following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to terminate affirmative action in college admissions. This has sparked a debate on the definition of ‘contracts’ within the context of grants, and whether they fall under the jurisdiction of the statute. The implications of this argument could be wide-ranging, potentially redefining the application of civil rights laws.

Some legal pundits suggest that these cases could ascend to the Supreme Court, potentially impacting how civil rights laws are interpreted and applied in the future.

Response to Legal Challenges

In the face of these legal challenges, some companies have begun revising their diversity fellowship programs, opening them up to applicants of all races. This reflects a broader commitment to equity and diversity, even as the legal landscape surrounding these initiatives shifts.

This adaptation to the legal climate signifies a determination to maintain commitments to diversity and equity, even as they navigate the complexities of the legal landscape. It serves as a testament to the resilience of the commitment to diversity, even in the face of legal challenges.

Business Law United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

