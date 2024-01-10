Challenging Start to 2024: Amazon Announces Substantial Layoffs and Prime Video Ads

Amazon and its subsidiaries are grappling with a challenging start to 2024, with significant layoffs hitting multiple divisions. Twitch, the game streaming service owned by Amazon, has confirmed the layoff of just over 500 employees, which represents about 35% of its workforce. Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy detailed this decision in a blog post, emphasizing that the company’s employment levels were projected based on optimistic future expectations rather than the current business size.

Previous Staff Reductions and Current Layoffs

Twitch had already reduced its workforce by 400 employees in March 2023. The current round of layoffs marks another significant blow to the Twitch community and its staff. The latest layoffs are part of a wider trend in the tech industry, with companies including Xerox and Unity Software also announcing substantial job cuts. In addition to Twitch, Amazon’s Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios divisions are experiencing layoffs that will affect several hundreds of workers.

Internal Memo Reveals Future Plans

Mike Hopkins, the head of both Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, shared an internal memo that indicated a year-long review of the businesses. Following this review, plans are in place to scale back or discontinue investments in certain areas while focusing on content and product initiatives that show the most promise. The memo hints at a strategic realignment, with Amazon reallocating its investments to focus on areas that deliver the most impact. This decision is in line with the company’s overall goal of cost-cutting and optimizing the profitability of its business ventures.

Prime Video to Introduce Advertisements

Adding to the wave of changes, Amazon has announced the introduction of advertisements to its Prime Video library. This change will take effect starting January 29 in the US and February 5 in the UK and Canada. Prime members will have the option to remove these ads by paying an additional $2.99 per month. While this move might be seen as a way to generate additional revenue, it does represent a significant change in the user experience for Prime members.

As the dust settles on Amazon’s significant layoffs and strategic changes, the tech giant will be keenly watched by both investors and consumers. This period marks a turning point for Amazon and its subsidiaries, and its impact will be closely monitored in the coming months.