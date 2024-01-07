en English
Chainbreaker Collective: From Bicycle Repair Shop to Community Advocacy

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
The annual Posolada holiday party of the Chainbreaker Collective, Santa Fe, held on December 17, marked not only their first indoor event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic but also their first significant gathering at their new building on Fifth Street. The event, which included a raffle for bicycles, was attended by local residents and elected officials alike, celebrating the collective’s recent successes and its promising future.

From Bicycle Repair Shop to Community Advocacy

Known for its humble beginnings as a bicycle repair shop in 2004, the Chainbreaker Collective has now evolved into a prominent community organization advocating for economic, housing, and transportation issues. The collective’s impact was significantly felt in the passage of the city’s 3% excise tax on high-end home sales. The organization actively participated in the campaign efforts by canvassing over 3,400 homes, contributing immensely to the success of this initiative.

Expanding Advocacy and Looking Ahead

As Chainbreaker approaches its 20th anniversary in 2024, the organization has a momentous year ahead. Continuing its tradition of championing the rights of the underserved, Chainbreaker has expanded its advocacy work to include tenants’ rights clinics. The group is lobbying for legislation aimed at protecting renters from retaliatory evictions – a growing concern in many communities.

Addressing Gentrification and Displacement

The collective is also actively involved in addressing concerns about gentrification and displacement in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood due to the development of the midtown campus. In response to these pressures, the city has applied for a HUD grant, an initiative Chainbreaker supports and is optimistic will help mitigate these issues. As the Chainbreaker Collective continues to evolve and expand its scope of work, its role in the community remains steadfast, proving that it is not just about bicycles, but about building a fair and balanced society where everyone has a place.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

