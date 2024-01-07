Chainbreaker Collective: From Bicycle Repair Shop to Community Advocacy

The annual Posolada holiday party of the Chainbreaker Collective, Santa Fe, held on December 17, marked not only their first indoor event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic but also their first significant gathering at their new building on Fifth Street. The event, which included a raffle for bicycles, was attended by local residents and elected officials alike, celebrating the collective’s recent successes and its promising future.

Known for its humble beginnings as a bicycle repair shop in 2004, the Chainbreaker Collective has now evolved into a prominent community organization advocating for economic, housing, and transportation issues. The collective’s impact was significantly felt in the passage of the city’s 3% excise tax on high-end home sales. The organization actively participated in the campaign efforts by canvassing over 3,400 homes, contributing immensely to the success of this initiative.

Expanding Advocacy and Looking Ahead

As Chainbreaker approaches its 20th anniversary in 2024, the organization has a momentous year ahead. Continuing its tradition of championing the rights of the underserved, Chainbreaker has expanded its advocacy work to include tenants’ rights clinics. The group is lobbying for legislation aimed at protecting renters from retaliatory evictions – a growing concern in many communities.

Addressing Gentrification and Displacement

The collective is also actively involved in addressing concerns about gentrification and displacement in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood due to the development of the midtown campus. In response to these pressures, the city has applied for a HUD grant, an initiative Chainbreaker supports and is optimistic will help mitigate these issues. As the Chainbreaker Collective continues to evolve and expand its scope of work, its role in the community remains steadfast, proving that it is not just about bicycles, but about building a fair and balanced society where everyone has a place.