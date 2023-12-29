Chad Pergram: A Glimpse into the Life of a Congressional Correspondent

In the world of journalism, few individuals embody the resilience, tenacity, and dedication quite like Chad Pergram, Fox News Channel’s senior congressional correspondent. An Ohio native, Pergram’s journey to the heart of American politics in Washington D.C. is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft.

From Student Broadcaster to Congressional Correspondent

Pergram’s career started off humbly, working as a student for WKRC Radio. His journey took him from Jacksonburg, Ohio, to the bustling world of Washington D.C.—a leap of faith made without a secured job. His academic credentials include degrees from the esteemed Miami University in Ohio, underscoring his intellectual prowess and commitment to journalism.

Covering Historical Events

Pergram’s tenure in the capital has witnessed him cover some of the most significant events in recent American history. Notably, he reported the tumultuous House Speaker elections that led to the removal of Kevin McCarthy and the subsequent appointment of Mike Johnson. His contributions to journalism extend to live reporting from inside the Capitol building during the infamous riots on January 6, 2021, and the confirmation of Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011—a testament to his courage and dedication to reporting the truth.

A Deep Connection to His Work

Pergram’s connection to his work goes beyond the professional. With a deep-seated appreciation for American history, he relishes the opportunity to witness history in the making every day at the Capitol. His favorite monument, the Capitol, serves as a constant reminder of the nation’s storied past. His reflections on spending time in the Capitol Rotunda and the Brumidi Corridor reveal an intimate connection to the very fabric of American democracy.

Pergram’s Personal Interests

Apart from his work, Pergram maintains a strong connection to his roots. His love for Cincinnati chili, specifically from Skyline Chili, and local Ohioan culinary delights like Cassano’s pizza and UDF milkshakes, offer a glimpse into his personal life. This blend of professional accolades and personal interests paints a comprehensive picture of a dedicated correspondent committed to his work and his heritage.

